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Diamond Dames - A Ted Lasso Podcast

Allison Gill & Charlotte Clymer, MSW Media
After ShowsComedy
Diamond Dames - A Ted Lasso Podcast
Latest episode

10 episodes

  • Diamond Dames - A Ted Lasso Podcast

    Mae Rides the Bus | Episode 9

    10/02/2026 | 31 mins.
    This is simultaneously one of the best AND one of the worst episodes.
    It delivers joy and gut punches!
    It's a pure distillation of what we love about the show.

    Do you have WNSC season tickets and want a shoutout from The Diamond Dames? Click here https://www.dailybeanspod.com/diamond-dames-shoutouts/
    More from your hosts:
    Charlotte Clymer | Charlotte's Web Thoughts |Charlotte Clymer (@charlotteclymer.bsky.social) | @charlotte.clymer Instagram
    Allison Gill - The Breakdown | Allison Gill, @muellershewrote.com - Bluesky, @muellershewrote - Instagram, MSW Media - YouTube

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • Diamond Dames - A Ted Lasso Podcast

    Follow The Anger | Episode 8

    09/25/2026 | 23 mins.
    The team suffers a major setback when Jemma gets injured. But we don’t know how bad it is yet.
    Someone is buying up Richmond stock; Higgins suspects Rupert.
    Are we buying Keeley and Roy?



    Do you have WNSC season tickets and want a shoutout from The Diamond Dames? Click here https://www.dailybeanspod.com/diamond-dames-shoutouts/
    More from your hosts:
    Charlotte Clymer | Charlotte's Web Thoughts |Charlotte Clymer (@charlotteclymer.bsky.social) | @charlotte.clymer Instagram
    Allison Gill - The Breakdown | Allison Gill, @muellershewrote.com - Bluesky, @muellershewrote - Instagram, MSW Media - YouTube

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • Diamond Dames - A Ted Lasso Podcast

    Yes & Baby | Episode 7

    09/17/2026 | 35 mins.
    This episode was a bit of a tear-jerker!
    Coach Chilton challenges herself to say “Yes” to everything.
    We learn about the lives of some of the players outside of the Club.
    Roy figures out how he feels about Keely.
    Ted starts a dating profile on Bantr.
    Believe…and win.



    Do you have WNSC season tickets and want a shoutout from The Diamond Dames? Click here https://www.dailybeanspod.com/diamond-dames-shoutouts/
    More from your hosts:
    Charlotte Clymer | Charlotte's Web Thoughts |Charlotte Clymer (@charlotteclymer.bsky.social) | @charlotte.clymer Instagram
    Allison Gill - The Breakdown | Allison Gill, @muellershewrote.com - Bluesky, @muellershewrote - Instagram, MSW Media - YouTube

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • Diamond Dames - A Ted Lasso Podcast

    Don't jump Around Much Anymore | Episode 6

    09/11/2026 | 31 mins.
    It's New Year's Eve in Richmond.
    Ted, Michelle, and Harry spend the evening at the pub while team attends a strange party hosted by Zelda.
    Plus Jamie Tartt makes a tit of himself.

    Do you have WNSC season tickets and want a shoutout from The Diamond Dames? Click here https://www.dailybeanspod.com/diamond-dames-shoutouts/
    More from your hosts:
    Charlotte Clymer | Charlotte's Web Thoughts |Charlotte Clymer (@charlotteclymer.bsky.social) | @charlotte.clymer Instagram
    Allison Gill - The Breakdown | Allison Gill, @muellershewrote.com - Bluesky, @muellershewrote - Instagram, MSW Media - YouTube

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • Diamond Dames - A Ted Lasso Podcast

    Riches of Embarrassment | Episode 5

    09/04/2026 | 30 mins.
    The team suffers their first loss.

    Multiple relationships get stressed.

    And Ted wears blue jeans!

    Do you have WNSC season tickets and want a shoutout from The Diamond Dames? Click here https://www.dailybeanspod.com/diamond-dames-shoutouts/
    More from your hosts:
    Charlotte Clymer | Charlotte's Web Thoughts |Charlotte Clymer (@charlotteclymer.bsky.social) | @charlotte.clymer Instagram
    Allison Gill - The Breakdown | Allison Gill, @muellershewrote.com - Bluesky, @muellershewrote - Instagram, MSW Media - YouTube

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
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About Diamond Dames - A Ted Lasso Podcast
What happens when Charlotte Clymer and Allison Gill join forces to create a weekly podcast amid all the chaos of the news to chat about the most recent episode of season four of Ted Lasso? You’ll be taking delight amid the spite to sit and write and bring some light on Thursday nights!
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After ShowsComedySociety & CultureTV & Film

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