Diamond Dames - A Ted Lasso Podcast

This episode was a bit of a tear-jerker!

Coach Chilton challenges herself to say “Yes” to everything.

We learn about the lives of some of the players outside of the Club.

Roy figures out how he feels about Keely.

Ted starts a dating profile on Bantr.

Believe…and win.







Do you have WNSC season tickets and want a shoutout from The Diamond Dames? Click here https://www.dailybeanspod.com/diamond-dames-shoutouts/

More from your hosts:

Charlotte Clymer | Charlotte's Web Thoughts |Charlotte Clymer (@charlotteclymer.bsky.social) | @charlotte.clymer Instagram

Allison Gill - The Breakdown | Allison Gill, @muellershewrote.com - Bluesky, @muellershewrote - Instagram, MSW Media - YouTube



Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.