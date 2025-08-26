Company Secrets: Ballet Unfiltered

In this episode, Amy Watson, Artistic Director of the Royal Danish Ballet, pulls back the curtain on her journey from California-born dancer to the helm of one of the world’s most storied companies. A former principal with RDB, Amy shares what her day-to-day looks like now: from morning rehearsals and dancer evaluations to shaping long-term artistic vision.We talk about balancing the Bournonville legacy with contemporary innovation, the company’s structure and hiring practices, and how she’s reimagining the future while honoring its roots. Amy offers honest advice for young dancers on auditions, company culture, and mental health—and reflects on the moment a mentor first saw her potential as a future director.With upcoming collaborations with Alexei Ratmansky and Akram Khan on the horizon, Amy gives us a glimpse into where RDB is headed and what it takes to lead with both tradition and transformation in mind.Show notes: RDB website: kglteater.dk/en/about-us/arts/the-royal-danish-balletAudition address- [email protected]