Company Secrets: Ballet Unfiltered

Company Secrets with Ja'Malik: Directing Madison Ballet

Ja'Malik stepped into the role of Artistic Director at Madison Ballet in 2022, never anticipating the whirlwind ahead. Just six months in, he also took on Executive Director responsibilities, balancing artistic vision with the demanding realities of organizational leadership.“I put in 90+ hours a week,” he reveals, navigating company classes, rehearsals, choreography, and countless fundraising meetings — the often unseen but vital work behind sustaining a ballet company.Driven by his commitment to representation and artistic evolution, Ja'Malik draws on his experience growing up as a Black male dancer in classical ballet. He curates seasons that honor ballet’s rigorous technique while amplifying diverse voices, reflecting the communities they serve. Under his leadership, Madison Ballet expanded dancer employment from 13 to 31 weeks annually, enhancing both artistic growth and dancer wellbeing.For aspiring dancers, Ja'Malik emphasizes time management, openness to varied choreographic styles, and the importance of mental balance. “Perfection does not exist,” he says, encouraging dancers to lighten up and enjoy the journey. His vision extends beyond performance to mentoring the next generation through initiatives like Ballet Boy Productions and dream projects bringing works by Ulysses Dove and Salvatore Aiello to Madison.This episode pulls back the curtain on the realities of running a ballet company and offers invaluable insights into leadership, resilience, and the future of ballet.www.madisonballet.com