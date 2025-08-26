Powered by RND
Company Secrets: Ballet Unfiltered
Jared Redick
  • Company Secrets with Kathleen Breen Combes: Directing Ballet Rhode Island
    This week on Company Secrets, Jared sits down with Kathleen Breen Combes, Artistic and Executive Director of Ballet Rhode Island. A former principal dancer with Boston Ballet — once described by The New York Times as “a ballerina of colossal scale and boldness” — Kathleen brings both artistic depth and business acumen to her leadership role.In this candid conversation, she shares what it’s really like to wear both the artistic and executive hats, how she curates seasons, and the challenges and rewards of growing a small company into a statewide cultural force. Kathleen also discusses what she looks for in dancers, how she approaches auditions, and why transparency and trust are central to her leadership.For young dancers, her advice is clear: don’t waste time, focus on your own path, and seize every opportunity. Kathleen also reflects on the importance of understanding the business side of the art form, her own journey of pursuing further education mid-career, and why building supportive company culture is essential to making ballet relevant and accessible today.Show Notes:Company Website: https://balletri.org/
    --------  
    34:51
  • Company Secrets with Stephen Mills: Directing Ballet Austin
    In this episode of Company Secrets, Jared sits down with Stephen Mills, Artistic Director of Ballet Austin, as he celebrates his 25th season leading the company. Stephen reflects on his unexpected path from late-blooming dancer to visionary director, sharing insights on curating repertoire, cultivating company culture, and balancing tradition with bold innovation.He pulls back the curtain on Ballet Austin’s audition and hiring process, the realities of dancer contracts, and the shift toward more equitable and collaborative company practices. Stephen also opens up about his philosophy of leadership, the importance of curiosity in artistry, and why mentoring and supporting dancers, both onstage and as people, is at the heart of his work.From building audiences in Austin’s rapidly growing arts scene to creating landmark works like Light/The Holocaust and Humanity Project, Stephen offers a candid look at the challenges and rewards of directing a major American ballet company.Whether you’re an aspiring dancer, a seasoned professional, or simply curious about the inner workings of ballet, this conversation is filled with wisdom, perspective, and inspiration.Show notes: Company Website: https://balletaustin.org/Light/The Holocaust and Humanity Project- https://youtu.be/IqVk0YEFuqM
    --------  
    32:45
  • Company Secrets with Ja'Malik: Directing Madison Ballet
    Ja'Malik stepped into the role of Artistic Director at Madison Ballet in 2022, never anticipating the whirlwind ahead. Just six months in, he also took on Executive Director responsibilities, balancing artistic vision with the demanding realities of organizational leadership.“I put in 90+ hours a week,” he reveals, navigating company classes, rehearsals, choreography, and countless fundraising meetings — the often unseen but vital work behind sustaining a ballet company.Driven by his commitment to representation and artistic evolution, Ja'Malik draws on his experience growing up as a Black male dancer in classical ballet. He curates seasons that honor ballet’s rigorous technique while amplifying diverse voices, reflecting the communities they serve. Under his leadership, Madison Ballet expanded dancer employment from 13 to 31 weeks annually, enhancing both artistic growth and dancer wellbeing.For aspiring dancers, Ja'Malik emphasizes time management, openness to varied choreographic styles, and the importance of mental balance. “Perfection does not exist,” he says, encouraging dancers to lighten up and enjoy the journey. His vision extends beyond performance to mentoring the next generation through initiatives like Ballet Boy Productions and dream projects bringing works by Ulysses Dove and Salvatore Aiello to Madison.This episode pulls back the curtain on the realities of running a ballet company and offers invaluable insights into leadership, resilience, and the future of ballet.www.madisonballet.com
    --------  
    38:48
  • Company Secrets with Amy Watson: Directing Royal Danish Ballet
    In this episode, Amy Watson, Artistic Director of the Royal Danish Ballet, pulls back the curtain on her journey from California-born dancer to the helm of one of the world’s most storied companies. A former principal with RDB, Amy shares what her day-to-day looks like now: from morning rehearsals and dancer evaluations to shaping long-term artistic vision.We talk about balancing the Bournonville legacy with contemporary innovation, the company’s structure and hiring practices, and how she’s reimagining the future while honoring its roots. Amy offers honest advice for young dancers on auditions, company culture, and mental health—and reflects on the moment a mentor first saw her potential as a future director.With upcoming collaborations with Alexei Ratmansky and Akram Khan on the horizon, Amy gives us a glimpse into where RDB is headed and what it takes to lead with both tradition and transformation in mind.Show notes: RDB website: kglteater.dk/en/about-us/arts/the-royal-danish-balletAudition address- [email protected]
    --------  
    40:42
  Announcement Teaser
    --------  
    1:47

About Company Secrets: Ballet Unfiltered

Pull back the curtain on the professional dance world.Hosted by Jared Redick, Company Secrets features candid conversations with Artistic Directors and industry leaders who share the real stories behind auditions, casting, company life, and artistic vision.From navigating contracts to embracing career pivots, this podcast offers insider knowledge for young dancers striving to thrive in the ballet world—and for anyone who loves the art form and wants to understand what really happens behind the scenes.Whether you're a student, educator, emerging artist, or lifelong fan, Company Secrets is your backstage pass to the dance world's most essential conversations.🎧 Season One: New episodes every Tuesday beginning August 5th!
