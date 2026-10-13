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24 episodes
- Send powdered milk here
From the vents, Jaran looks back on good, old times with an old crew. He also faces the stark present, and meets Thomas Grind face to face.
If you’re hearing these transmissions, leaving a rating helps others find the frequency.
https://coldshiftpod.com/
- Send powdered milk here
time has come to ventilate. Pun intended. Jaran is hiding for a bit, to figure out how, and when, to confront Thomas. Meanwhile, he discovers somewhere new, and spends a few hours in a creative flow with Ingrid. Good ol times.
If you’re hearing these transmissions, leaving a rating helps others find the frequency.
https://coldshiftpod.com/
- Send powdered milk here
Jaran wakes up to a stranger reality than usual. To survive, he discover a few new truths, sees the true face of a friend, and lets another friend sleep.
If you’re hearing these transmissions, leaving a rating helps others find the frequency.
https://coldshiftpod.com/
- Send powdered milk here
Someone else knows how to play the ukulele. And it's not Thomas.
A friend from the world of reflections also says hi, which is always nice. He has a thing or two to tell.
If you’re hearing these transmissions, leaving a rating helps others find the frequency.
https://coldshiftpod.com/
- Send powdered milk here
Talking to captain Voss, Jaran discovers similarities between the sphere, the fusing of the crew onboard MS Svalbard, and perhaps even the truth about the red door. According to notes by Joshua, it might all be connected.
Also, the tall figure reaches out.
If you’re hearing these transmissions, leaving a rating helps others find the frequency.
https://coldshiftpod.com/
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About Cold Shift
Warm company from a cold and strange place. These are transmissions from Jaran, the facility manager at the Deep Earth Anomaly Department, East Antarctica. The radio may or may not work, but he is keeping a log.Strange things happen. Figures appear at the edge of the ice. Entities arrive, sometimes out of nowhere. And a facility unit named Ingrid does her best.Something still does not add up, though.Podcast website
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Cold Shift
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Cold Shift: Podcasts in Family