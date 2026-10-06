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The Cane and Rinse videogame podcast

Cane and Rinse
GamesHobbies
The Cane and Rinse videogame podcast
Latest episode

803 episodes

  • Metroid Dread – Cane and Rinse No.734

    10/06/2026 | 1h 59 mins.
    It's taken five years but we've finally caught up with the game that was released around the time we began our Metroid series of podcasts. Leon, Darren, Jon and Sean - along with contributions from the Cane and Rinse listeners - face their fears and the familiar yet different environments of planet ZDR in Metroid Dread. Was this follow-up to Fusion worth the 19-year hiatus? Listen in and find out what we thought of MercurySteam's second Samus sortie.

  • Kingdom Hearts 358/2 Days – Cane and Rinse No.733

    09/29/2026 | 1h 59 mins.
    Keyblades, nobodies, heartless, and drama. The Four Pillars of Kingdom Hearts. Join Brian, Chris, Leah, and Ryan as they navigate one of the handheld games in the series, Kingdom Hearts 358/2 Days, a game with a story as convoluted as the title. Listen in to see if they can untangle the knot known as Kingdom Hearts to find the fun within.

  • Titanfall 2 – Cane and Rinse No.732

    09/22/2026 | 1h 59 mins.
    The alluring combo of super-powered, hyper-skilled parkouring pilot and giant machine of heavily-armed destruction. Following the heavily multiplayer and Xbox-centric original, Respawn kicked on with a sequel that offered a focused single-player campaign - and an appearance on PlayStation. Leon, Chris O'Regan and Tom - along with contributions from the listenership - reacquaint themselves with Jack and BT's biomechanical bromance.

  • Under A Killing Moon – Cane and Rinse No.731

    09/15/2026 | 1h 59 mins.
    Remember a time when the most lavishly produced videogames were full motion video comedy adventure games? Chris Worthington, Brian, Chris O’Regan and James do! In this issue they have a long look at Access Software's cult hit, Under A Killing Moon, to find out whether all that investment would guarantee a game that still shines 30 years later.

  • Life Is Strange: True Colors – Cane and Rinse No.730

    09/08/2026 | 1h 59 mins.
    This week, Ryan, Leah and Tony take a road trip to the town of Haven Springs, Colorado for a look at 2021's Life Is Strange: True Colors. From foosball matches to mineshaft crashes, the crew digs into the emotional depths of this supernatural adventure.
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About The Cane and Rinse videogame podcast
The videogame discussion podcast
Podcast website
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