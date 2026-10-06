The Cane and Rinse videogame podcast

It's taken five years but we've finally caught up with the game that was released around the time we began our Metroid series of podcasts. Leon, Darren, Jon and Sean - along with contributions from the Cane and Rinse listeners - face their fears and the familiar yet different environments of planet ZDR in Metroid Dread. Was this follow-up to Fusion worth the 19-year hiatus? Listen in and find out what we thought of MercurySteam's second Samus sortie.