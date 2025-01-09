Building with Writing: Starting with the City, Diana Agrest (and Mario Gandelsonas)

Michael Meredith talks to Diana Agrest and Mario Gandelsonas about their experience at Cooper Union and Institute for Architecture and Urban Studies, and Stan Allen as a student and later employee of them. Diana Agrest is a Professor of Architecture at The Irwin S. Chanin School of Architecture of The Cooper Union for Advancement of Science and Art. Together with Mario Gandelsonas, They founded Agrest and Gandelsonas Architects. Michael Meredith teaches and runs a small practice with Hilary Sample. Guest: Stan Allen Host: Michael Meredith Editor: Michael Meredith, Bruce Hongming Liang These conversations were recorded in parallel to the exhibition Building with Writing at Princeton University School of Architecture in Spring 2025, on the work of Stan Allen.