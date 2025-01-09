Stan Allen and Michael Meredith talk about the role of teaching in relation to writing and practicing and how they mutually form each other.
Stan Allen is an architect, writer, educator, and former dean of Princeton University School of Architecture.
Michael Meredith teaches and runs a small practice with Hilary Sample.
These conversations were recorded in parallel to the exhibition Building with Writing at Princeton University School of Architecture in Spring 2025, on the work of Stan Allen.
47:53
Building with Writing: A Thesis Student, Hilary Sample
Michael Meredith talks to Hilary Sample about her experience with Stan Allen as his first thesis student at Princeton Univeristy, and architectural education at the turn of the century.
Hilary Sample teaches and runs a small practice with Michael Meredith.
Hilary Sample teaches and runs a small practice with Michael Meredith.
25:38
Building with Writing: Starting with the City, Diana Agrest (and Mario Gandelsonas)
Michael Meredith talks to Diana Agrest and Mario Gandelsonas about their experience at Cooper Union and Institute for Architecture and Urban Studies, and Stan Allen as a student and later employee of them.
Diana Agrest is a Professor of Architecture at The Irwin S. Chanin School of Architecture of The Cooper Union for Advancement of Science and Art. Together with Mario Gandelsonas, They founded Agrest and Gandelsonas Architects.
Michael Meredith teaches and runs a small practice with Hilary Sample.
33:16
Building with Writing: From Object to Field: Field Conditions in Architecture and Urbanism
Stan Allen and Michael Meredith talk about one of Stan Allen’s most well-known texts, From Object to Field: Field Conditions in Architecture and Urbanism, and how the ideas explored in the piece translate into different scales across object, urban, and landscape.
Stan Allen is an architect, writer, educator, and former dean of Princeton University School of Architecture.
Michael Meredith teaches and runs a small practice with Hilary Sample.
51:48
Building with Writing: Trek of the Arc, Liz Diller
Michael Meredith talks to Liz Diller about her common experience as Stan Allen since the 1970s at Cooper Union, Institute for Architecture and Urban Studies, and later Princeton University.
Liz Diller is an architect, partner in Diller Scofidio + Renfro, and Professor at Princeton University School of Architecture.
Michael Meredith teaches and runs a small practice with Hilary Sample.
