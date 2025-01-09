Powered by RND
PodcastsArtsBuilding with Writing
Listen to Building with Writing in the App
Listen to Building with Writing in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Building with Writing

Podcast Building with Writing
Michael Meredith
Building with Writing is hosted by Michael Meredith, featuring conversations with and about Stan Allen’s work, and a general discussion about the relationship b...
Arts

Available Episodes

5 of 13
  • Building with Writing: Architecture Pedagogy
    Stan Allen and Michael Meredith talk about the role of teaching in relation to writing and practicing and how they mutually form each other.  Stan Allen is an architect, writer, educator, and former dean of Princeton University   School of Architecture. Michael Meredith teaches and runs a small practice with Hilary Sample.   Guest: Stan Allen Host: Michael Meredith  Editor: Michael Meredith, Bruce Hongming Liang These conversations were recorded in parallel to the exhibition Building with Writing at Princeton University School of Architecture in Spring 2025, on the work of Stan Allen.
    --------  
    47:53
  • Building with Writing: A Thesis Student, Hilary Sample
    Michael Meredith talks to Hilary Sample about her experience with Stan Allen as his first thesis student at Princeton Univeristy, and architectural education at the turn of the century. Hilary Sample teaches and runs a small practice with Michael Meredith. Michael Meredith teaches and runs a small practice with Hilary Sample.   Guest: Hilary Sample Host: Michael Meredith  Editor: Michael Meredith, Bruce Hongming Liang These conversations were recorded in parallel to the exhibition Building with Writing at Princeton University School of Architecture in Spring 2025, on the work of Stan Allen.
    --------  
    25:38
  • Building with Writing: Starting with the City, Diana Agrest (and Mario Gandelsonas)
    Michael Meredith talks to Diana Agrest and Mario Gandelsonas about their experience at Cooper Union and Institute for Architecture and Urban Studies, and Stan Allen as a student and later employee of them.  Diana Agrest is a Professor of Architecture at The Irwin S. Chanin School of Architecture of The Cooper Union for Advancement of Science and Art. Together with Mario Gandelsonas, They founded Agrest and Gandelsonas Architects.  Michael Meredith teaches and runs a small practice with Hilary Sample.   Guest: Stan Allen Host: Michael Meredith  Editor: Michael Meredith, Bruce Hongming Liang These conversations were recorded in parallel to the exhibition Building with Writing at Princeton University School of Architecture in Spring 2025, on the work of Stan Allen.
    --------  
    33:16
  • Building with Writing: From Object to Field: Field Conditions in Architecture and Urbanism
    Stan Allen and Michael Meredith talk about one of Stan Allen’s most well-known texts, From Object to Field: Field Conditions in Architecture and Urbanism, and how the ideas explored in the piece translate into different scales across object, urban, and landscape.  Stan Allen is an architect, writer, educator, and former dean of Princeton University   School of Architecture. Michael Meredith teaches and runs a small practice with Hilary Sample.   Guest: Stan Allen Host: Michael Meredith  Editor: Michael Meredith, Bruce Hongming Liang  These conversations were recorded in parallel to the exhibition Building with Writing at Princeton University School of Architecture in Spring 2025, on the work of Stan Allen.
    --------  
    51:48
  • Building with Writing: Trek of the Arc, Liz Diller
    Michael Meredith talks to Liz Diller about her common experience as Stan Allen since the 1970s at Cooper Union, Institute for Architecture and Urban Studies, and later Princeton University.  Liz Diller is an architect, partner in Diller Scofidio + Renfro, and Professor at Princeton University School of Architecture. Michael Meredith teaches and runs a small practice with Hilary Sample.   Guest: Stan Allen Host: Michael Meredith  Editor: Michael Meredith, Bruce Hongming Liang These conversations were recorded in parallel to the exhibition Building with Writing at Princeton University School of Architecture in Spring 2025, on the work of Stan Allen.
    --------  
    37:20

More Arts podcasts

Trending Arts podcasts

About Building with Writing

Building with Writing is hosted by Michael Meredith, featuring conversations with and about Stan Allen’s work, and a general discussion about the relationship between architecture and writing.
Podcast website

Listen to Building with Writing, The Magnus Archives and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

Building with Writing: Podcasts in Family

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.1.1 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 1/11/2025 - 4:33:50 AM