Elizabeth Evans Interview: Narrating the Magic of Sarah J. Maas✨
Currently re-recording all of the ACOTAR audiobooks by Sarah J Maas, award-winning narrator Elizabeth Evans shares her journey as a voice actor, what it's like bringing Sarah J. Maas' beloved characters to life, and the exciting process of re-recording all of the ACOTAR audiobooks. 🌟
**SPOILER WARNING: We discuss A Court of Thorns and Roses, Throne of Glass, and Crescent City in this episode, so there may be a few Maasverse character/plot spoilers mentioned as we talk about recording specific scenes or things we love about these series.
From her unique approach to voicing iconic characters to behind-the-scenes insights into audiobook narration, this episode is a must-listen for fans of Sarah J. Maas and audiobook enthusiasts!
📖 Plus, we chat about Elizabeth’s favorite characters, her career in storytelling, and her thoughts on reimagining the ACOTAR world for a fresh generation of listeners.
Don’t miss this candid and inspiring conversation with one of the most talented voices in the industry! As always, thanks for being here and for reading with us.
JOIN OUR PATREON: patreon.com/betweenpagesandfriends
SHOP BP&F MERCH: betweenpagesandfriends.com
AMAZON STOREFRONT: https://www.amazon.com/shop/bpf
ENCHANTICON 2025: https://www.mischiefmanagement.com/enchanticon
**code: FRIENDS15 for 15% off tickets!
Instagram/TikTok/YouTube: @BetweenPagesAndFriends
StoryGraph/GoodReads: betweenpagesandfriends.com/pages/links
Contact Us: betweenpagesandfriends.com/pages/contact-us
💬 What did you think of this episode? Let us know in the comments which ACOTAR character you’re most excited to hear Elizabeth narrate!
🔔 Don’t forget to like, comment, and subscribe for more book bestie content!
#ElizabethEvans #SarahJMaas #ACOTAR #throneofglass #crescentcity #audiobooknarration #audiobooks #bookpodcast #betweenpagesandfriends
--------
1:43:44
BONUS: Throne of Glass Full Series Q+A
Answering all your burning questions now that we've finished the Throne of Glass series! ❤️🔥
*This episode includes spoilers for Kingdom of Ash, but there will be no Maasverse spoilers in this episode! Kyle hasn't read any other SJM series yet, so we'll save potential Maasverse conversations for a spoiler Q&A another time.
TikTok by @rainkatzanddogs: https://www.tiktok.com/@rainkatzanddogs/video/7439030370072317227?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id=7436852922917717534
Hang out with us in person at ENCHANTICON 2025! All four of us are official influencers for this new fantasy convention in St. Louis, Missouri next year. Get your tickets here: https://www.mischiefmanagement.com/enchanticon and use promo code FRIENDS15 for 15% off your ticket purchase!!
As always, thanks for being here and for reading with us!
ENCHANTICON 2025: https://www.mischiefmanagement.com/enchanticon
**code: FRIENDS15 for 15% off tickets!
JOIN OUR PATREON: patreon.com/betweenpagesandfriends
SHOP BP&F MERCH: betweenpagesandfriends.com
AMAZON STOREFRONT: https://www.amazon.com/shop/bpf
Instagram/TikTok/YouTube: @BetweenPagesAndFriends
StoryGraph/GoodReads: betweenpagesandfriends.com/pages/links
Contact Us: betweenpagesandfriends.com/pages/contact-us
Don't forget to share this with your SJM-loving friends! Your reviews, shares, and comments are the best kind of support!
--------
1:48:30
32: Kingdom of Ash, ch. 110–END
The. last. episode. on the Throne of Glass series. 😭❤️🔥
Process the chaos with Con, Lauren, Jon, & Kyle in this spoiler-free book club chat. This is a safe space to read along (or re-read along) with all of us. Check out our pinned episode schedule on instagram if you'd like to follow along.
*There will be no Maasverse spoilers in this episode! Kyle hasn't read any other SJM series yet, so we'll save potential Maasverse conversations for a spoiler Q&A another time.
Hang out with us in person at ENCHANTICON 2025! All four of us are official influencers for this new fantasy convention in St. Louis, Missouri next year. Get your tickets here: https://www.mischiefmanagement.com/enchanticon and use promo code FRIENDS15 for 15% off your ticket purchase!!
As always, thanks for being here and for reading with us!
ENCHANTICON 2025: https://www.mischiefmanagement.com/enchanticon
**code: FRIENDS15 for 15% off tickets!
JOIN OUR PATREON: patreon.com/betweenpagesandfriends
SHOP BP&F MERCH: betweenpagesandfriends.com
AMAZON STOREFRONT: https://www.amazon.com/shop/bpf
Instagram/TikTok/YouTube: @BetweenPagesAndFriends
StoryGraph/GoodReads: betweenpagesandfriends.com/pages/links
Contact Us: betweenpagesandfriends.com/pages/contact-us
Don't forget to share this with your SJM-loving friends! Your reviews, shares, and comments are the best kind of support!
--------
1:56:13
31: Kingdom of Ash, ch. 88–109
Finally covering the infamous chapter 89 😭
Process the chaos with Con, Lauren, Jon, & Kyle in this spoiler-free book club chat. This is a safe space to read along (or re-read along) with all of us. Check out our pinned episode schedule on instagram if you'd like to follow along.
*There will be no Maasverse spoilers in this episode! Kyle hasn't read any other SJM series yet, so we'll save potential Maasverse conversations for a spoiler Q&A another time.
Fan art mentioned:
1. https://www.instagram.com/p/CvIIZazImdz/?img_index=1 by @alexandrabrlm_art
2. https://www.instagram.com/p/C35LbsCLeyD/?img_index=1 by @j.sgrey (which we later realized was commissioned as a "what if these characters died forging the lock" scenario)
Hang out with us in person at ENCHANTICON 2025! All four of us are official influencers for this new fantasy convention in St. Louis, Missouri next year. Get your tickets here: https://www.mischiefmanagement.com/enchanticon and use promo code FRIENDS15 for 15% off your ticket purchase!!
As always, thanks for being here and for reading with us!
ENCHANTICON 2025: https://www.mischiefmanagement.com/enchanticon
**code: FRIENDS15 for 15% off tickets!
JOIN OUR PATREON: patreon.com/betweenpagesandfriends
SHOP BP&F MERCH: betweenpagesandfriends.com
AMAZON STOREFRONT: https://www.amazon.com/shop/bpf
Instagram/TikTok/YouTube: @BetweenPagesAndFriends
StoryGraph/GoodReads: betweenpagesandfriends.com/pages/links
Contact Us: betweenpagesandfriends.com/pages/contact-us
Don't forget to share this with your SJM-loving friends! Your reviews, shares, and comments are the best kind of support!
--------
2:18:24
30: Kingdom of Ash, ch. 68–87
It's the EPIC start of KOA Part ✌️ and we are HYPED!
In this episode, we're covering chapters 68-87 of Kingdom of Ash from the Throne of Glass series by Sarah J Maas.
Process the chaos with Con, Lauren, Jon, & Kyle in this spoiler-free book club chat. This is a safe space to read along (or re-read along) with all of us. Check out our pinned episode schedule on instagram if you'd like to follow along.
🎁 Join Book of the Month today with code TINSEL and snag your first book AND a fun holiday sticker sheet for just $5. Sign up here and be sure to let Book of the Month know we sent you by selecting Between Pages & Friends under podcasts in the survey after picking your book!
Hang out with us in person at ENCHANTICON 2025! All four of us are official influencers for this new fantasy convention in St. Louis, Missouri next year. Get your tickets here: https://www.mischiefmanagement.com/enchanticon and use promo code FRIENDS15 for 15% off your ticket purchase!!
As always, thanks for being here and for reading with us!
ENCHANTICON 2025: https://www.mischiefmanagement.com/enchanticon
**code: FRIENDS15 for 15% off tickets!
JOIN OUR PATREON: patreon.com/betweenpagesandfriends
SHOP BP&F MERCH: betweenpagesandfriends.com
AMAZON STOREFRONT: https://www.amazon.com/shop/bpf
Instagram/TikTok/YouTube: @BetweenPagesAndFriends
StoryGraph/GoodReads: betweenpagesandfriends.com/pages/links
Contact Us: betweenpagesandfriends.com/pages/contact-us
Don't forget to share this with your SJM-loving friends! Your reviews, shares, and comments are the best kind of support!
Join book besties, Con and Lauren, along with their gamer husbands, Jon and Kyle, for book club discussions as they dive into popular fantasy series and share reactions, conversations, theories, and laughs.