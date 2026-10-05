The October lull is real — but it's not a dead time. It's a window where deer behavior changes, and the hunters who understand what changes win. In this episode, we're joined by Steve Sherk Jr., John Prokop, and Greg Kazmierski to break down how to hunt the first two weeks of archery season on pressured public land.

We get into the specifics:

How deer herd up and concentrate around food sources early — and why timing + sign recognition matter more than blind effort

Using trail camera data to plan your hunts — confirming activity before you commit to a morning or evening sit

Reading habitat: clear cuts, green briar, and bedding areas — where to find them and what they tell you about deer security

Soft bumping done right — when and how to be aggressive in the field without blowing deer out

Mobile setups for the early season — and why confidence and practice matter more than the gear itself

Public vs. private land — the different rules of engagement, and how public land pressure changes deer movement

If you're a busy hunter trying to make the most of the Oct 5–15 window on land that gets hammered, this one's for you.

Connect with the guests:

Steve Sherk Jr.

John Prokop

Greg Kazmierski

#DeerHunting #BowHunting #Archery #WhitetailHunting #OctoberLull #PublicLandHunting

Brands I support:

Bullpath gear: https://bullpathgear.com/

Hobo Outdoor Gear: https://hobooutdoorgear.com/

Mobile Hunter prints: https://www.etsy.com/shop/MobileHunterPrints

Code of Silence Camo: https://www.codeofsilence.com/

Lone Wolf Custom Gear: https://www.lonewolfcustomgear.com/

Knowhere outdoors: https://knowhereoutdoors.com/?srsltid=AfmBOooYZ2jAMFUdbtc3sb5pmT8bsvmaWWW4_VjVfSh9vMCdSl9AcAiP