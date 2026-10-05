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249 episodes
- The October lull is real — but it's not a dead time. It's a window where deer behavior changes, and the hunters who understand what changes win. In this episode, we're joined by Steve Sherk Jr., John Prokop, and Greg Kazmierski to break down how to hunt the first two weeks of archery season on pressured public land.
We get into the specifics:
How deer herd up and concentrate around food sources early — and why timing + sign recognition matter more than blind effort
Using trail camera data to plan your hunts — confirming activity before you commit to a morning or evening sit
Reading habitat: clear cuts, green briar, and bedding areas — where to find them and what they tell you about deer security
Soft bumping done right — when and how to be aggressive in the field without blowing deer out
Mobile setups for the early season — and why confidence and practice matter more than the gear itself
Public vs. private land — the different rules of engagement, and how public land pressure changes deer movement
If you're a busy hunter trying to make the most of the Oct 5–15 window on land that gets hammered, this one's for you.
Connect with the guests:
Steve Sherk Jr.
John Prokop
Greg Kazmierski
#DeerHunting #BowHunting #Archery #WhitetailHunting #OctoberLull #PublicLandHunting
Brands I support:
Bullpath gear: https://bullpathgear.com/
Hobo Outdoor Gear: https://hobooutdoorgear.com/
Mobile Hunter prints: https://www.etsy.com/shop/MobileHunterPrints
Code of Silence Camo: https://www.codeofsilence.com/
Lone Wolf Custom Gear: https://www.lonewolfcustomgear.com/
Knowhere outdoors: https://knowhereoutdoors.com/?srsltid=AfmBOooYZ2jAMFUdbtc3sb5pmT8bsvmaWWW4_VjVfSh9vMCdSl9AcAiP
150 Trail Cameras Reveal When Big Woods Bucks Actually Move | Steve Sherk Jr.09/28/2026 | 1h 24 mins.What are 150 trail cameras telling us about big woods bucks right now?
Steve Sherk Jr. break down real trail camera data from the big woods of Pennsylvania - seasonal activity patterns, how weather fronts trigger deer movement , and what moon phases actually change for mature bucks.
If you hunt pressured public ground with limited time, this is how to use deer hunting intel to pick better days, hang smarter, and stop wasting sits.
In this episode:
-What 150 cams showed about early vs late season movement
-Cold fronts, wind, and rain: when daylight pics spike
-Moon: what mattered and what didn't
-How to turn trail camera footage into a kill plan for bow hunting season
Built for mobile PA hunters chasing big bucks on public land the hard way.
Subscribe for weekly PA public-land whitetail tactics, mobile setups, and rut hunts.
What are YOUR cams telling you this week? Drop it below.
#deerhunting #trailcamera #bowhunting
Brands I support:
Bullpath gear: https://bullpathgear.com/
Hobo Outdoor Gear: https://hobooutdoorgear.com/
Mobile Hunter prints: https://www.etsy.com/shop/MobileHunterPrints
Code of Silence Camo: https://www.codeofsilence.com/
Lone Wolf Custom Gear: https://www.lonewolfcustomgear.com/
Knowhere outdoors: https://knowhereoutdoors.com/?srsltid=AfmBOooYZ2jAMFUdbtc3sb5pmT8bsvmaWWW4_VjVfSh9vMCdSl9AcAiP
I Stopped Chasing Fame to Save My Family | The Truth About Hunting | W. Ryan Glitsky09/21/2026 | 1h 8 mins.Ryan walked away from social media to save his marriage, faith, and love for hunting. In this candid conversation with Ryan Glitsky, he breaks down what changed — at home and in the woods.
We talk faith, family, marriage struggles, mental health, and why chasing "15 minutes of fame" was ruining the hunt.
Then we get tactical: how to scout steep, rugged public land, read creek bottoms and funnels, use thermals and in-season scouting, run a lightweight mobile hunting setup , and know when a spot is truly hot before you commit. Plus crossbow tech, hunting pressure, changing deer behavior, and how bow seasons should be managed.
If you're a busy Pennsylvania deer hunting guy trying to earn it on pressured public land hunting ground with limited time, this one's for you.
IN THIS EPISODE:
00:00 Why Ryan quit social media
08:30 Faith, marriage, and being present at home
18:45 Mental health and reaching out as men
27:00 How social pressure rushed hunting decisions
35:20 Scouting steep country: creek bottoms, funnels & thermals
48:10 Postseason info + cameras + in-season scouting
58:40 Sacrifice a day to scout, then commit for days
1:08:00 Crossbows, pressure & bow season debate
1:18:30 Declining hunter numbers & improving the resource
Subscribe for real Pennsylvania public-land whitetail deer hunting , bow hunting tactics, and hunting tips that work with a full-time job and family.
#deerhunting #publiclandhunting #bowhunting
Brands I support:
Bullpath gear: https://bullpathgear.com/
Hobo Outdoor Gear: https://hobooutdoorgear.com/
Mobile Hunter prints: https://www.etsy.com/shop/MobileHunterPrints
Code of Silence Camo: https://www.codeofsilence.com/
Lone Wolf Custom Gear: https://www.lonewolfcustomgear.com/
Knowhere outdoors: https://knowhereoutdoors.com/?srsltid=AfmBOooYZ2jAMFUdbtc3sb5pmT8bsvmaWWW4_VjVfSh9vMCdSl9AcAiP
Stop Chasing Trail Cams — How He Kills Big Woods Bucks With MINIMAL Time to Hunt | Shawn Nicholson09/14/2026 | 1h 13 mins.Are you hunting deer — or just chasing camera photos?
Southwestern PA hunter Shawn Nicholson from Seven Two Four Outdoors joins us to break down how he kills big woods bucks with minimal time to hunt. No living on cell cams. Just a quiet, efficient system for steep terrain, heavy pressure, and real life with kids at home.
In this episode:
Why terrain beats cameras in the big woods
The 30 to 40 yard scrape rule and what sign actually matters
Why late October through early November is Shawn's most consistent window
Preset stands vs. pushing in fresh on hot sign
How pressure pushes bucks steeper — and how to hunt those overlooked benches
His streamlined saddle-and-hang-on setup for speed and silence
Plus the mental side of being a busy dad who loves to hunt — staying realistic, making the most of limited days, and still getting it done in October.
Guest: Shawn Nicholson - 724 Outdoors
Follow Hunt The Season Podcast for weekly episodes through PA archery season. If this helped you, follow the show and leave a quick review — it helps more PA hunters find us.
Watch the video version on YouTube: Hunt The SeasonBrands I support:Bullpath gear: https://bullpathgear.com/Hobo Outdoor Gear: https://hobooutdoorgear.com/Mobile Hunter prints: https://www.etsy.com/shop/MobileHunterPrintsCode of Silence Camo: https://www.codeofsilence.com/Lone Wolf Custom Gear: https://www.lonewolfcustomgear.com/Knowhere outdoors: https://knowhereoutdoors.com/?srsltid=AfmBOooYZ2jAMFUdbtc3sb5pmT8bsvmaWWW4_VjVfSh9vMCdSl9AcAiP
He Thought the Buck Was Dead — The 4-Year Chase That Changed Everything | Mike Karazsia09/07/2026 | 1h 37 mins.Four years. One deer. And a hunting lesson that changes everything.
Mike Karazsia turns a frustrating 4-year whitetail chase into a masterclass on when to be patient — and when to get aggressive on a pressured mature buck. If you hunt pressured whitetails, public land, or with mobile setups, this one will hit home.
Growing up in western PA and guiding in Pike County, Illinois taught Mike how to read saddles, funnels, and wind the right way — and he brought those lessons home to a legendary buck in his own backyard. What starts as a conversation about family, schedule chaos, and hunting with kids turns into near-misses, all-day sits, and a twist: after writing the buck off as dead, the story takes one final turn.
YOU'LL HEAR:
→ Why Mike still trusts mobile hunting on almost every setup (even hunting 50/50 public & private)
→ What Illinois taught him about how mature bucks really use terrain and wind
→ How he used trail cameras to backtrack a buck to bedding WITHOUT overhunting it
→ Why most hunters are TOO cautious when it's finally time to pressure a buck
→ The exact sequence of mistakes and moves that built a 4-year cat-and-mouse
#deerhunting #whitetaildeerhunting #publiclandhunting Brands I support:
Bullpath gear: https://bullpathgear.com/Hobo Outdoor Gear: https://hobooutdoorgear.com/Mobile Hunter prints: https://www.etsy.com/shop/MobileHunterPrintsCode of Silence Camo: https://www.codeofsilence.com/Lone Wolf Custom Gear: https://www.lonewolfcustomgear.com/Knowhere outdoors: https://knowhereoutdoors.com/?srsltid=AfmBOooYZ2jAMFUdbtc3sb5pmT8bsvmaWWW4_VjVfSh9vMCdSl9AcAiP
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About Hunt The Season
Hunt the Season is your year-round hunting channel — from the first days of early archery season to the final flights of waterfowl in February, and into the gobbles of spring turkey. We cover it all: whitetail deer hunting, turkey hunting, duck and goose hunting, small game, and everything in between. We’re here for hunters who love it all — bowhunting, rifle hunting, shotgun hunting, big game, small game, and waterfowl. Subscribe and follow along as we hunt the season from opening day to closing time, and keep the hunting camp tradition alive. #hunttheseasonPodcast website
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