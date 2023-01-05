Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Audio Poem of the Day

Podcast Audio Poem of the Day
Poetry Foundation
Audio recordings of classic and contemporary poems read by poets and actors, delivered every day.
Arts
Available Episodes

5 of 99
  • Renting
    By Brian Tierney
    5/3/2023
    1:34
  • small teachers
    By Canese Jarboe
    5/2/2023
    0:54
  • “La guerra nos declaraste”
    By Irma Pineda
    5/1/2023
    0:37
  • So Many Books, So Little Time
    By Haki R Madhubuti
    4/30/2023
    3:54
  • Living Among the Dead
    By William Matthews
    4/29/2023
    2:49

More Arts podcasts

About Audio Poem of the Day

Audio recordings of classic and contemporary poems read by poets and actors, delivered every day.
Podcast website

Audio Poem of the Day: Podcasts in Family