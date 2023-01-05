Top Stations
Top Stations
Top 100 Stations
Live Sports
Live Sports streams
Now new and free: Live sports on radio.net.
Show more
🇺🇦 Новини українською
🇺🇦 Новини українською
Show more
Near You
Stations Near You
See all stations near you
Genres
Popular Genres
Pop
Rock
Hip Hop
Chillout
Country
Oldies
Electro
Alternative
80s
Classical
House
Jazz
Top 40 & Charts
Soul
Classic Rock
Blues
Latin
90s
R'n'B
Urban
Bossa Nova
Reggaeton
Techno
70s
Traditional music
See all genres
Topics
Further Topics
Summer - Holiday
News
Culture
Sports
Politics
Religion
Language
Children
DJ
Comedy
Society
Campus Radio
Interview
People
Christmas
Knowledge
Economy
Music
Education
See all topics
Podcast
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Audio Poem of the Day in the App
(13,284)
(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App Store
Download for free in the Play Store
Home
Podcasts
Arts
Audio Poem of the Day
Audio Poem of the Day
Audio Poem of the Day
Poetry Foundation
add
</>
Embed
Audio recordings of classic and contemporary poems read by poets and actors, delivered every day.
More
Arts
Books
Education
Audio recordings of classic and contemporary poems read by poets and actors, delivered every day.
More
Available Episodes
5 of 99
Renting
By Brian Tierney
5/3/2023
1:34
small teachers
By Canese Jarboe
5/2/2023
0:54
“La guerra nos declaraste”
By Irma Pineda
5/1/2023
0:37
So Many Books, So Little Time
By Haki R Madhubuti
4/30/2023
3:54
Living Among the Dead
By William Matthews
4/29/2023
2:49
Show more
More Arts podcasts
Mythmakers
Society & Culture, Philosophy, Arts, Books
Batman Books: The Dark Knight in Prose
Books, Arts
הקוראות בקול - פודקאסט בענייני קול ושירה
Arts, Performing Arts
For The Health of It
Arts
Selected Shorts
Fiction, Society & Culture, Arts, Books
Story Grid Writing Podcast
Arts, Books, Education, Language Learning
El col·leccionista
Music, Arts
On The Record
Government, Arts
An Overview of English Literature
Arts, Books
Author U Your Guide to Book Publishing
Books, Business, Education, Personal Journals, Arts, Careers, News, Business News, Society & Culture
About Audio Poem of the Day
Audio recordings of classic and contemporary poems read by poets and actors, delivered every day.
Podcast website
Listen to Audio Poem of the Day, Mythmakers and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App
Audio Poem of the Day
Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.
Audio Poem of the Day: Podcasts in Family
Avant-Garde All the Time
Arts, Performing Arts, Education
Essential American Poets
Arts, Performing Arts, Education
Poem Talk
Arts, Books, Education
Chicago Poetry Tour Podcast
Education, Arts, Performing Arts
VS
Arts, Books, Performing Arts
PoetryNow
Arts, Performing Arts, Education
Poetry Lectures
Arts, Performing Arts, Education
Poetry Off the Shelf
Arts, Books, Education
Story Buddy
Education, Self-Improvement
Poetry ASMR
Health & Fitness, Alternative Health
Noteworthy Poetry
Arts, Books
Dada Poetry
Arts, Performing Arts
Poetry London Podcast
Arts, Books
Poetry Chest
Philosophy, Society & Culture