Special Episode: History Daily Podcast, "The Death of Queen Elizabeth I"
Alice Prin, Kiki de Montparnasse Part Two
Today’s episode will touch on sensitive topics such as alcoholism and addiction. It also contains a brief mention of suicide, so if you are sensitive to this content, please listen at your own discretion.
Special Episode: Stars of the Golden Age Podcast, "Billie Holiday"
Alice Prin, Kiki de Montparnasse Part One
Today’s episode will touch on sensitive topics such as alcoholism and addiction, so if you are sensitive to this content, please listen at your own discretion. We also want to clarify that in this episode, we will be referring to Kiki de Montparnasse by her birth name Alice Prin as we describe her early life. Once she is given the nickname Kiki, we will refer to her as Kiki. This is to be as historically accurate as possible, as well as to adhere to how we believe Kiki would have referred to herself.
Dido Elizabeth Belle Part Two
Today’s episode contains a quotation with offensive and derogatory language. We have decided to include the quotation in its original form for historical accuracy, but do advise our listeners to listen at your own discretion.
ArtMuse aims to reshape the ways in which we interpret well-known works of art by paying dues to the women whose images have been immortalized but whose names and stories have been wrongfully overlooked. Each episode will focus our attention on the female muse, sharing their important lives and legacy.