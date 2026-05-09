In this episode of aBlogtoWatch Weekly, the team jumps between Watches and Wonders prep, industry expectations, and the usual mix of tangents that somehow circle back to watches. There is a lot of discussion around what is about to be released, with David breaking down the key things he wants to see this year, from comfort and pricing to originality and long term design value, while everyone else questions how much of that will actually show up. The idea of “new icons” comes up, along with how often brands change things without actually improving them, and why this time of year so often leads to disappointment.



Along the way, the conversation drifts into media chaos, busking, and how the watch industry builds hype ahead of major releases. There is also some early speculation on which brands might stand out, which ones might fall short, and what usually separates the watches people remember from the ones that disappear as quickly as they arrive. They also spend time talking through a few of the watches that came up this week on aBlogtoWatch.com, including the Louis Vuitton Tambour Taiko Arty Automata, which leans fully into being mechanical art rather than anything practical, and the NHL themed Norqain chronograph, which brings up the usual discussion around sports partnerships and how well they actually translate into watches. Along the way, they touch on other recent releases and ideas floating around the industry, using them as examples of both creativity and the kind of designs that start to feel repetitive.



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