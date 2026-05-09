This week on aBlogtoWatch Weekly, Rick, Ariel, David, and Ripley kick things off with a tourbillon on a budget that feels equal parts impressive and slightly unhinged, as they try to figure out who exactly this watch is for and how it even came to be. Things only get stranger from there as beverage branding goes completely off the rails, with energy drink inspired watches entering the chat and raising the very real question of whether your wrist and your drink should ever be part of the same product strategy.
From there, the debate moves to Longines as a recent release from the brand has ignited significant discussion regarding design inspiration, perceived familiarity in the aesthetic, and the strategic wisdom of adopting a conservative approach in the current watch market. Along the way, there are takes on brand positioning, watch collecting psychology, and the fine line between clever strategy and just copying what already works. As always, expect strong opinions, questionable logic, and the kind of watch talk that somehow makes perfect sense once you are fully locked in, while also not thinking too hard.
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YOUTUBE KEYWORDS:
aBlogtoWatch Weekly, watch podcast, tourbillon watch, affordable tourbillon, Longines HydroConquest, watch debate, luxury watches, Swiss watches, watch industry, horology podcast, watch collecting, microbrand watches, Seiko NH35, watch trends, Omega watches discussion, Rolex comparison, watch news, watch design
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