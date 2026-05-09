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A Blog To Watch Weekly

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A Blog To Watch Weekly
Latest episode

219 episodes

  • A Blog To Watch Weekly

    220. The Great Watch Price Debate, Glow-In-The-Dark IWC, And Windup Weekend Chaos

    05/09/2026 | 1h 8 mins.
    This week on aBlogtoWatch Weekly, the team dives headfirst into one of the biggest problems facing the modern watch industry: pricing. From luxury brands continuously pushing prices higher to the growing success of microbrands delivering serious value, Ariel, Rick, Ripley, and David debate whether the industry has officially lost touch with enthusiasts. Along the way, they break down the economics behind Windup Watch Fair, why smaller brands continue gaining momentum, and whether the current luxury watch strategy is sustainable long-term.
    The crew also reacts to one of Watches and Wonders’ unique releases: IWC’s fully luminous ceramic perpetual calendar, which quickly earns the nickname “the 80K hockey puck.” Naturally, this leads to a discussion about glow-in-the-dark watches, luxury excess, annual versus perpetual calendars, and whether some brands are simply charging more because they can. Plus, Ripley reports back from Windup Weekend in San Francisco, the Brand Wheel of Death claims another victim, and David once again discovers the limits of Bluetooth technology and podcasting.

    To check out the ABTW Shop where you can see our products inspired by our love of Horology:

    - Shop ABTW - https://store.ablogtowatch.com/

    To keep updated with everything Superlative, aBlogtoWatch Weekly, and aBlogtoWatch, check us out on:

    - Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/ablogtowatch/

    - Website - https://www.ablogtowatch.com/

    - Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/aBlogtoWatch

    If you enjoy the show please Subscribe, Rate, and Review!
  • A Blog To Watch Weekly

    219. Identity Crisis Watches, Expensive Plastic, and Marathon Marketing Gone Wrong

    05/02/2026 | 1h 7 mins.
    This week on aBlogtoWatch Weekly, the crew dives headfirst into the watch industry’s current identity crisis and asks a simple question: who are luxury watch brands actually selling to right now? From pricing debates and shifting market expectations to the strange gap between branding and real world execution, the conversation gets surprisingly honest about where parts of the industry may have lost the plot. Ariel also shares thoughts from his latest Watches and Wonders recap article, while the team debates how brands are struggling to connect with collectors in a changing market.
    Along the way, Rick recounts a baffling experience at the London Marathon where official sponsor TAG Heuer seemed nearly invisible despite heavy branding, sparking a larger discussion about missed marketing opportunities and why some watch companies still feel disconnected from their audience. There is also plenty of classic ABTW Weekly chaos, including a surprisingly passionate debate about expensive plastic watches, trade show swag etiquette, Monaco opinions, and Rick’s apparently “invisible” glasses. As always, it is part industry insight, part group therapy, and part watch nerd rabbit hole that somehow makes perfect sense by the end, (kind of).

    To check out the ABTW Shop where you can see our products inspired by our love of Horology:

    - Shop ABTW - https://store.ablogtowatch.com/

    To keep updated with everything Superlative, aBlogtoWatch Weekly, and aBlogtoWatch, check us out on:

    - Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/ablogtowatch/

    - Website - https://www.ablogtowatch.com/

    - Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/aBlogtoWatch

    If you enjoy the show please Subscribe, Rate, and Review!

    ** YouTube Monetization ID for Copyright Material From PremiumBeat.com: #3826449
  • A Blog To Watch Weekly

    218. Inside Watches & Wonders 2026: Booth Rankings, Patek Debates, And Rolex Returns

    04/27/2026 | 1h 14 mins.
    Fresh off the floor at Watches & Wonders 2026, the aBlogtoWatch Weekly crew breaks down the watches, booths, and brand decisions that stood out most from this year’s show. From ranking the best displays and swag to debating which brands delivered and which ones missed the mark, Ariel, Rick, David, and Ripley share their firsthand impressions after spending the week in Geneva. There is plenty of discussion around standout presentations, the return of after-hours energy, and why some booths felt more memorable than the watches themselves.
    The team also dives into the latest releases from brands like Patek Philippe, Rolex, H. Moser & Cie., TAG Heuer, and Ulysse Nardin, with opinions ranging from genuine admiration to total confusion. Along the way, they debate value, wearable sizing trends, booth theatrics, strange collaborations, and whether some luxury brands are finally rethinking how expensive a watch really needs to be. As always, it is equal parts industry insight, strong opinions, and the kind of watch talk that only makes sense after a very long week in Switzerland.

    To check out the ABTW Shop where you can see our products inspired by our love of Horology:

    - Shop ABTW - https://store.ablogtowatch.com/

    To keep updated with everything Superlative, aBlogtoWatch Weekly, and aBlogtoWatch, check us out on:

    - Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/ablogtowatch/

    - Website - https://www.ablogtowatch.com/

    - Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/aBlogtoWatch

    If you enjoy the show please Subscribe, Rate, and Review!

    ________________________________________
    ** YouTube Monetization ID for Copyright Material From PremiumBeat.com: #3826449
  • A Blog To Watch Weekly

    217. Press Release Apocalypse, A Waterfall of Mediocrity, and Watches & Wonders Expectations

    04/10/2026 | 1h 3 mins.
    In this episode of aBlogtoWatch Weekly, the team jumps between Watches and Wonders prep, industry expectations, and the usual mix of tangents that somehow circle back to watches. There is a lot of discussion around what is about to be released, with David breaking down the key things he wants to see this year, from comfort and pricing to originality and long term design value, while everyone else questions how much of that will actually show up. The idea of “new icons” comes up, along with how often brands change things without actually improving them, and why this time of year so often leads to disappointment.

    Along the way, the conversation drifts into media chaos, busking, and how the watch industry builds hype ahead of major releases. There is also some early speculation on which brands might stand out, which ones might fall short, and what usually separates the watches people remember from the ones that disappear as quickly as they arrive. They also spend time talking through a few of the watches that came up this week on aBlogtoWatch.com, including the Louis Vuitton Tambour Taiko Arty Automata, which leans fully into being mechanical art rather than anything practical, and the NHL themed Norqain chronograph, which brings up the usual discussion around sports partnerships and how well they actually translate into watches. Along the way, they touch on other recent releases and ideas floating around the industry, using them as examples of both creativity and the kind of designs that start to feel repetitive.

    To check out the ABTW Shop where you can see our products inspired by our love of Horology:

    - Shop ABTW - https://store.ablogtowatch.com/

    To keep updated with everything Superlative, aBlogtoWatch Weekly, and aBlogtoWatch, check us out on:

    - Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/ablogtowatch/

    - Website - https://www.ablogtowatch.com/

    - Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/aBlogtoWatch

    If you enjoy the show please Subscribe, Rate, and Review!

    YouTube Monetization ID for Copyright Material From PremiumBeat.com: #3826449
  • A Blog To Watch Weekly

    216. Tourbillon on a Budget, Beverage Branding Gone Wild, and The Longines Debate.

    04/03/2026 | 1h 2 mins.
    This week on aBlogtoWatch Weekly, Rick, Ariel, David, and Ripley kick things off with a tourbillon on a budget that feels equal parts impressive and slightly unhinged, as they try to figure out who exactly this watch is for and how it even came to be. Things only get stranger from there as beverage branding goes completely off the rails, with energy drink inspired watches entering the chat and raising the very real question of whether your wrist and your drink should ever be part of the same product strategy.

    From there, the debate moves to Longines as a recent release from the brand has ignited significant discussion regarding design inspiration, perceived familiarity in the aesthetic, and the strategic wisdom of adopting a conservative approach in the current watch market. Along the way, there are takes on brand positioning, watch collecting psychology, and the fine line between clever strategy and just copying what already works. As always, expect strong opinions, questionable logic, and the kind of watch talk that somehow makes perfect sense once you are fully locked in, while also not thinking too hard.

    To check out the ABTW Shop where you can see our products inspired by our love of Horology:

    - Shop ABTW - https://store.ablogtowatch.com/

    To keep updated with everything Superlative, aBlogtoWatch Weekly, and aBlogtoWatch, check us out on:

    - Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/ablogtowatch/

    - Website - https://www.ablogtowatch.com/

    - Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/aBlogtoWatch

    If you enjoy the show please Subscribe, Rate, and Review!

    ________________________________________
    YOUTUBE KEYWORDS:
    aBlogtoWatch Weekly, watch podcast, tourbillon watch, affordable tourbillon, Longines HydroConquest, watch debate, luxury watches, Swiss watches, watch industry, horology podcast, watch collecting, microbrand watches, Seiko NH35, watch trends, Omega watches discussion, Rolex comparison, watch news, watch design

    ** YouTube Monetization ID for Copyright Material From PremiumBeat.com: #3826449

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About A Blog To Watch Weekly

A weekly podcast featuring news and reviews from around the watch world as reported on aBlogtoWatch.com
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