About Star FM Svenska

STAR FM plays the big stars and hits from the 70s, 80s and 90s mixed with the songs you forgot you liked. Timeless and fast-paced, presented in a modern way and full of energy by famous presenters like Jesse Wallin, Josefin Crafoord, Tess Merkel, Charlotte Lauterbach and Rickard Olsson.

The station started broadcasting on 2 May 2016 in Stockholm and Gothenburg, but since August 2018 it has been broadcasting all over Sweden!