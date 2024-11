Do you want to relax, sit back and switch off with electro? Listen to what your heart desires and turn on the popular station Clubmix for the age group 25-34.

About Clubmix

Do you want to relax, sit back and switch off with electro? Listen to what your heart desires and turn on the popular station Clubmix for the age group 25-34. Among our listeners it is ranked no. 777 on our top list. With this format one is well entertained. All contents are provided in German.