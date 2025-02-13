Top Stations
Top Stations
1
94 WIP Sportsradio
2
WFAN 66 AM - 101.9 FM
3
MSNBC
4
FOX News
5
WINS - 1010 WINS CBS New York
6
WSCR - 670 AM The Score
7
WXYT-FM - 97.1 The Ticket
8
CNN
9
WMVP - ESPN 1000 AM
10
La Primera 88.5 Fm
Top 100 Stations
Podcast
Top podcasts
1
The Mel Robbins Podcast
2
The Daily
3
The Joe Rogan Experience
4
The Ezra Klein Show
5
Call Her Daddy
6
Murder in the Moonlight
7
Shawn Ryan Show
8
Blink | Jake Haendel's Story
9
Dateline NBC
10
The Blueprint with Jen Psaki
Show podcast categories
Live Sports
Live Sports streams
Now new and free: Live sports on radio.net.
NFL
NBA
MLB
NHL
MLS
UEFA Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Premier League
Show more
Near You
Genres
Popular Genres
Pop
Rock
Hip Hop
Chillout
Country
Oldies
Electro
Alternative
80s
Classical
House
Jazz
Top 40 & Charts
Soul
Classic Rock
Blues
Latin
90s
R'n'B
Urban
Bossa Nova
Reggaeton
Techno
70s
Traditional music
See all genres
Topics
Further Topics
News
Culture
Sports
Religion
Children
DJ
Comedy
Campus Radio
Interview
Christmas
Music
Education
See all topics
The station's stream will start in {time} sec.
Radio Stations
Radio Schizoid - Psychedelic Trance
Listen to Radio Schizoid - Psychedelic Trance in the App
(36,319)
(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App Store
Download for free in the Play Store
Radio Schizoid - Psychedelic Trance
(31)
add
Embed
Escape reality. Tune in and take a surreal trip.
Mumbai
India
Electro
Trance
English
Similar Stations
Radio Schizoid - Progressive Psychedelic Trance
Mumbai, Electro, Trance
Radio Schizoid - Chillout Ambient
Mumbai, Ambient, Chillout
GOA-CHANNEL-ONE
Electro, Trance
Psyradio - Progressive
Stockholm, Techno
Joint Radio Beat
Tel Aviv, Ambient, Electro, Trance
goa-base
Kassel, Electro, Trance
Psyradio - Chillout
Stockholm, Ambient, Chillout
Hirschmilch Psytrance Channel
Hamburg, Electro, Trance
goanight
Konstanz, Electro
1.FM - BOM Psytrance Radio
Zug, Electro, Techno, Trance
About Radio Schizoid - Psychedelic Trance
Escape reality. Tune in and take a surreal trip.
Station website
Listen to Radio Schizoid - Psychedelic Trance, Radio Schizoid - Progressive Psychedelic Trance and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App
Get the free radio.net app
Stations and podcasts to bookmark
Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
Supports Carplay & Android Auto
Many other app features
Open app
Get the free radio.net app
Stations and podcasts to bookmark
Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
Supports Carplay & Android Auto
Many other app features
Learn more
Radio Schizoid - Psychedelic Trance
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
Radio Schizoid - Psychedelic Trance: Stations in Family
Radio Schizoid - Dub Techno
Mumbai, Dub, Techno
Radio Schizoid - Chillout Ambient
Mumbai, Ambient, Chillout
Radio Schizoid - Progressive Psychedelic Trance
Mumbai, Electro, Trance
Top podcasts
The Mel Robbins Podcast
Education, Self-Improvement, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Society & Culture, Relationships
The Daily
News, Daily News
The Joe Rogan Experience
Comedy
The Ezra Klein Show
Society & Culture, News, Government
Call Her Daddy
Comedy
Murder in the Moonlight
True Crime
Shawn Ryan Show
Society & Culture, Philosophy
Blink | Jake Haendel's Story
True Crime
Dateline NBC
True Crime, News, Society & Culture
The Blueprint with Jen Psaki
News, Politics
Crime Junkie
True Crime
The Telepathy Tapes
Society & Culture, Documentary, Science, Religion & Spirituality
Up First from NPR
News, Daily News
The Con: Kaitlyn's Baby
True Crime
Candace
News, Politics, Society & Culture
Pod Save America
News, Politics
The Megyn Kelly Show
News, News Commentary, Society & Culture
New Heights with Jason & Travis Kelce
Sports, Comedy
The Severance Podcast with Ben Stiller & Adam Scott
TV & Film
On Purpose with Jay Shetty
Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Business
Scamanda
True Crime, Society & Culture, Documentary
The MeidasTouch Podcast
News, Politics
This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von
Comedy
Crook County
True Crime, Society & Culture, Documentary
The Weekly Show with Jon Stewart
Comedy, News, News Commentary
Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce
Comedy, Society & Culture, Personal Journals
SmartLess
Comedy, Education, Society & Culture
The Tucker Carlson Show
News, News Commentary
The Diary Of A CEO with Steven Bartlett
Business, Society & Culture, Education
Mick Unplugged
Education, Self-Improvement, Business, Entrepreneurship
Company
About radio.net
Press
Advertise with us
Broadcast with us
Legal
Terms of use
Privacy Policy
Legal notice
Privacy-Manager
Service
Contact
Apps
Help / FAQ
Apps
iPhone
iPad
Android
Social
USA
v7.7.0
| © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 2/13/2025 - 8:37:54 PM