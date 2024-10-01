About Radio Monte Carlo - Buddha-Bar

You need beautiful sounds from chillout and ambient in order to wake up in the morning or to get an energy kick during the day? Listen to what your heart desires and turn on the RMC's top station Radio Monte Carlo - Buddha-Bar, for the age group 25-34. The rank no. 744 on our top list is occupied by Radio Monte Carlo. Here the listeners are offered a diverse bouquetwith thirty-two streams. Here on Radio Monte Carlo you get to hear great music with almost no interruptions. It is presented in Italian.

