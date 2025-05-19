About Radio Pescara - One O One

(2)

95.7 The Game, with the call sign KGMZ-FM, is San Francisco's premier sports radio station. It serves as the Bay Area's only FM sports station and is the market's leading sports voice. Offering around-the-clock sports talk and live broadcast coverage, it's a hub for the sports enthusiast seeking the latest in sports news, commentary, and entertainment.



The station covers a wide array of sports content, with a keen focus on the Bay Area's professional teams. This includes providing in-depth coverage of the San Francisco 49ers (NFL), the Golden State Warriors (NBA), the San Francisco Giants (MLB), the Oakland A's (MLB), and the San Jose Sharks (NHL). 95.7 The Game is known for having strong partnerships with these local franchises, often offering live game broadcasts, exclusive interviews with players and coaches, and post-game analysis.



The Game's programming lineup features a variety of local and national sports personalities and commentators who engage with listeners through hot takes, insightful analysis, and interactive discussions. These shows foster a close connection with the Bay Area sports community by encouraging fan interaction through calls, texts, and social media engagement.



Furthermore, 95.7 The Game provides comprehensive coverage of major sporting events, college sports, and other significant sports stories both locally and nationally. Their team of experienced sports journalists contributes to the conversation with breaking news, injury updates, and transfer stories, keeping fans informed and engaged.



The station also has a strong digital presence, streaming live on the internet and through their mobile app, allowing fans to tune in from anywhere at any time. This digital connectivity ensures that even those beyond the reach of the FM signal can enjoy the rich sports content the station provides.



In essence, 95.7 The Game is a staple for sports fans in the San Francisco Bay Area, offering a full suite of sports talk and coverage that satisfies the diverse interests of its passionate listeners.

