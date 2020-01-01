Radio Logo
Radio I.R.O.

A great variety in music, the belgian way. No, no belgian music, instead of that, international hits from all over, new and old, all mixed up. The belgian way.
Izegem, Belgium / Pop
About Radio I.R.O.

A great variety in music, the belgian way. No, no belgian music, instead of that, international hits from all over, new and old, all mixed up. The belgian way.

Station website

