Radio I.R.O.
A great variety in music, the belgian way. No, no belgian music, instead of that, international hits from all over, new and old, all mixed up. The belgian way.
A great variety in music, the belgian way. No, no belgian music, instead of that, international hits from all over, new and old, all mixed up. The belgian way.
A great variety in music, the belgian way. No, no belgian music, instead of that, international hits from all over, new and old, all mixed up. The belgian way.Station website