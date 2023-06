About Pidi radio

Pidi radio is a Gay radio station broadcasting from

Amsterdam in the Netherlands. Pidi radio offers an exciting musical mix, each hour has a different set for you to enjoy. From 12 noon daily you can listen to your favorite tracks using our request on demand quarantee. Every weekend is a mega musical weekend on Pidi radio with many well known DJ's form the scene. Pidi radio's message is "it's Ok to be Gay", and that's our motto!