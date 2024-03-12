About PerfectMoods

PerfectMoods Lounge Webradio | Internet radio streaming Lounge music, Chill-Out, Smooth Jazz, Ambient and Summer Grooves. Atmospheric music Live 24/7 | From fluent jazz sounds to relaxing beach lounge – we’re delighted to share our favorite tracks with you through PerfectMoods webradio. As Perfectly Basics’ younger soul sister, PerfectMoods aims to recreate the similar atmosphere and softness that you’re familiar with when browsing our shop. And it’s completely commercial free! So let the music take you on a dreamy journey.

