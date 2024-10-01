Powered by RND
A musical journey through the era of the 78 RPM record (1900-1958)
About Radio Nostalgia 78RPM

Radio Nostalgia - A musical journey through the era of the 78 RPM record (1900-1958) Jazz, big bands, retro American and Dutch hits, classic country & folk, French chansons, German schlagers & British dance bands Dark black, fragile, shiny, labels like paintings, turning at 78 revolutions per minute, music recorded in one take. Fragments of time stored on fragile shellac. One thoughtless action and a piece of history is gone for ever... Therefore the samples that survived are cared for affectionately on Radio Nostalgia! Radio Nostalgia provides 24/7 music from the first half of the 20th century, presented by a variety of hosts in English, Dutch, French, German, Spanish, Swedish, Polish, Italian, Russian and Japanese.

