Antena RADIO
Antena RADIO
Playing now
Antena RADIO
Similar Stations
Radio Liria
Pristina, Albanian Music, Folk
Radio Plus Pristina
Pristina, Electro, Hits, Top 40 & Charts
Radio Llapi
Balkan Music
Alfa dhe Omega Radio
Tirana, Pop
RadioKoha
Salzburg, Pop
Radio Kosova 2
Pristina, Electro
Top Gold
Tirana, Oldies
About Antena RADIO
(0)
The Station for 80s, 90s and todays greatest albanian hits!
Station website
Albanian
English
Serbian
Vučitrn
Mitrovica
Kosovo
80s
90s
Pop
Rock
