det203

The 40+ radio: "Music was my first love...." Rock-Pop-R&B-Soul-Funk-Ska-Jazz-Swing-Deutschrock and greatest ballads from the last 30 years!

The 40+ radio: "Music was my first love...." Rock-Pop-R&B-Soul-Funk-Ska-Jazz-Swing-Deutschrock and greatest ballads from the last 30 years!