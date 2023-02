About La Radio de Moda

You need the latest melodies from latin in order to start your day or to get creative during the day? Listen to what your heart desires and tune into La Radio de Moda. Among our listeners it is ranked no. 813 on our top list. The aim of this broadcast is to keep the listeners supplied optimally. Here on La Radio de Moda you get to hear great music almost non-stop. The contents of the Spanish program are, of course, broadcasted in the national language.