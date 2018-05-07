About Caribbean Radio Lighthouse

(4)

As a missionary radio station, the Caribbean Radio Lighthouse broadcasts the good news of God's word to the islands of the Eastern Caribbean. Located on the tropical island of Antigua, and operated by Baptist International Missions, Inc., the station has been used by the Lord to strengthen local churches by teaching and encouraging individual Christians through sound, Bible-based programming. The Lighthouse brings Biblical teaching which conforms to the fundamental doctrines of God's word to islands not reached by any other Evangelical radio station.

