Powered by RND
Radio Logo
Open app
Radio StationsCaribbean Radio Lighthouse
Listen to this station in the app for free:
Caribbean Radio Lighthouse
radio.net
Sleep timer
Alarm
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Caribbean Radio Lighthouse

ReligionChristian Music
Caribbean Radio Lighthouse
Playing now

Similar Stations

About Caribbean Radio Lighthouse

(4)

As a missionary radio station, the Caribbean Radio Lighthouse broadcasts the good news of God's word to the islands of the Eastern Caribbean. Located on the tropical island of Antigua, and operated by Baptist International Missions, Inc., the station has been used by the Lord to strengthen local churches by teaching and encouraging individual Christians through sound, Bible-based programming. The Lighthouse brings Biblical teaching which conforms to the fundamental doctrines of God's word to islands not reached by any other Evangelical radio station.

Station website
EnglishAntigua and BarbudaChristian MusicReligion

Listen to Caribbean Radio Lighthouse, WIGV-LP - Radio Renacer 96.5 FM and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

Caribbean Radio Lighthouse: Podcasts in Family

Top podcasts

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.18.5 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 6/12/2025 - 11:03:32 AM