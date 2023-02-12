Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Califa broadcasts since 2009 from Lima, under the webradio modell.
About Radio Califa

Radio Califa broadcasts since 2009 from Lima, under the webradio modell. The aim of this station is to spread the musical, cientific and artistic talents, coming out everyday through broadcasts, releases and event coverage.

