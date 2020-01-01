Benedita 88.1 FMBeneditaTraditional
Rádio Voz da PlanicieBeja
Antena 1 - JOSÉ CANDEIA - Há ConversaPodcast
The radio broadcast programming and characterized by impartiality, objectivity and rigor, guaranteeing the right to freedom of expression and information, and confrontation of opinions and ideas. Our purpose is to give body to the draft radio broadcast, in order to provide a public service to local people without any discrimination, promoting and participating in local development.Station website