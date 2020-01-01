Radio Logo
RND
The aim of this radio station is to inspire local involvement in the production and presentation of information relevant to the Augusta community.
Augusta, Australia / Hits Talk, Community Radio
The aim of this radio station is to inspire local involvement in the production and presentation of information relevant to the Augusta community.
About 2 oceans FM

Augusta Community Radio is based in Augusta, Western Australia, 45km's south of Margaret River and nestled in the most south westerly corner of Australia. The point where 2 mighty oceans meet: The Indian and Southern Oceans. The aim of this radio station is to inspire local involvement in the production and presentation of information and entertainment relevant to the Augusta community.

Station website

