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White Noise Podcast with Derrick &amp; Welsh
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White Noise Podcast with Derrick &amp; Welsh

Derrick White
BasketballSports
White Noise Podcast with Derrick &amp; Welsh
Latest episode

25 episodes

  • White Noise Podcast with Derrick &amp; Welsh

    Luke Kornet Talks Playing With Wemby, Celtics Championship Memories & More! White Noise Ep. 24

    03/16/2026 | 1h 18 mins.
    Luke Kornet Talks Playing With Wemby, Celtics Championship Memories & More! White Noise Ep. 24
  • White Noise Podcast with Derrick &amp; Welsh

    Derrick White on Defensive Player of the Month, Joe Mazzulla’s Coaching Style & Getting Another Tech

    03/09/2026 | 41 mins.
    Derrick White on Defensive Player of the Month, Joe Mazzulla’s Coaching Style & Getting Another Tech
  • White Noise Podcast with Derrick &amp; Welsh

    Gilbert Arenas talks 3AM Kobe workouts, Jaylen Brown scrutiny, and more! White Noise Ep. 22

    02/27/2026 | 1h 57 mins.
    Gilbert Arenas talks 3AM Kobe workouts, Jaylen Brown scrutiny, and more! White Noise Ep. 22
  • White Noise Podcast with Derrick &amp; Welsh

    Derrick & Pat Surtain talk 'Welcome to the League' moments, NBA vs. NFL athletes & more! White Noise Ep. 21

    02/20/2026 | 1h 14 mins.
    Derrick & Pat Surtain talk 'Welcome to the League' moments, NBA vs. NFL athletes & more! White Noise Ep. 21
  • White Noise Podcast with Derrick &amp; Welsh

    Derrick talks All-Star Snubs, Celtics Trades & More! White Noise Ep. 20

    02/14/2026 | 41 mins.
    Derrick talks All-Star Snubs, Celtics Trades & More! White Noise Ep. 20

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About White Noise Podcast with Derrick &amp; Welsh

The White Noise Podcast with Derrick and Welsh ☘️☘️☘️
Podcast website
BasketballSports

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