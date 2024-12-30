European Jews, Anti-Semitism, Vienna: Dr. Ariel Muzicant
Dr. Ariel Muzicant is an Austrian-Israeli businessman, the President of the European Jewish Congress, a Vice-President of the World Jewish Congress, and a longtime leader of the Viennese Jewish community. He previously served as President of the Israelitische Kultusgemeinde Wien (IKG) and President of the B’nai B’rith Zwi-Perez-Chajes Lodge, while also initiating the establishment of the Zwi Perez Chajes School in Vienna. Additionally, Dr. Muzicant leads one of Vienna's largest real estate consultancy and brokerage firms and is a partner at Colliers International Property Consultants. He serves on the board of directors of the Jewish Museum Vienna and the executive board of the Vienna Wiesenthal Institute for Holocaust Studies (VWI).
--------
25:00
Healthcare, Context, Cancer: Dr. David Agus
Dr. David B. Agus is a doctor and biomedical researcher, the Founding CEO of the Ellison Medical Institute, and a professor of medicine and engineering at USC. An international leader in global health, he holds leadership roles at the World Economic Forum and co-chairs the Global Health Security Consortium. Dr. Agus is also a CBS News contributor and the author of four bestselling books, including The End of Illness and The Book of Animal Secrets. He serves on the board of the National Library of Israeli USA and received the Ellis Island Medal of Honor in 2017.
--------
33:53
Deep-Tech, Transformation, R&D: Dror Bin
Dror Bin is the CEO of the Israel Innovation Authority, leading efforts to strengthen Israel's innovation ecosystem and support its knowledge industry. Previously, he served as President and CEO of RAD Data Communications and held leadership roles at Comverse Technology, Carmel Ventures, and Shaldor Consulting. With extensive experience in telecommunications, venture capital, and strategic consulting, he has shaped businesses across diverse industries. Dror holds two bachelor’s degrees from the Technion and an MBA from Tel Aviv University.
--------
29:35
Courage, Gulag, Genesis: Natan Sharansky
Natan Sharansky served as Chairman of the Executive of the Jewish Agency for Israel from 2009–2018. Born in Donetsk, Ukraine, he is a prominent human rights activist, Prisoner of Zion, and a leader in the struggle for Soviet Jews' right to immigrate to Israel. After requesting to make aliyah, Natan was arrested on false charges of treason and espionage, spending nine years in the Soviet Gulag including prolonged solitary confinement. Following international campaigns, he was released in 1986 and immigrated to Israel the same day. In Israel, Natan founded the Zionist Forum to support Soviet immigrants' integration and later established the Yisrael B'Aliyah party to further their absorption. He held ministerial roles in four successive Israeli governments. Natan is also the Chair of the Advisory Board of the Combat Antisemitism Movement, Chair of ISGAP, a trustee of the Genesis Prize, and the author of four books.
--------
44:20
Geopolitics, Pragmatism, Messaging: Amb. Danny Ayalon
Ambassador Danny Ayalon is the Co-Founder & Chairman of Silver Road Capital Group and Co-Chairman of Silver Stone Global Partners. He is also a GP Partner at Germin8 Ventures, a leading Food & Ag Tech investment fund. Danny serves on the Boards of Tel Aviv University and the Lantos Human Rights and Justice Foundation, and he is a visiting professor at Yeshiva University teaching Statecraft and International Relations. A former Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. (2002–2006), Danny also served as a Member of Knesset, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Foreign Policy Advisor to three Israeli Prime Ministers.
Isaac Raskas Ohrenstein, a Harvard student and WJC-Lauder Fellow, sits down with leaders and changemakers in the Jewish world to explore their impactful work across business, politics, academia, and philanthropy. Listen on Spotify, Apple Music, and the World Jewish Congress website.