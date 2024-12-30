Courage, Gulag, Genesis: Natan Sharansky

Natan Sharansky served as Chairman of the Executive of the Jewish Agency for Israel from 2009–2018. Born in Donetsk, Ukraine, he is a prominent human rights activist, Prisoner of Zion, and a leader in the struggle for Soviet Jews' right to immigrate to Israel. After requesting to make aliyah, Natan was arrested on false charges of treason and espionage, spending nine years in the Soviet Gulag including prolonged solitary confinement. Following international campaigns, he was released in 1986 and immigrated to Israel the same day. In Israel, Natan founded the Zionist Forum to support Soviet immigrants' integration and later established the Yisrael B'Aliyah party to further their absorption. He held ministerial roles in four successive Israeli governments. Natan is also the Chair of the Advisory Board of the Combat Antisemitism Movement, Chair of ISGAP, a trustee of the Genesis Prize, and the author of four books.