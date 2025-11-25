To Kill a King

The king is captured, and the scene is set for the trial of the century The trial of Charles I is an event with no precedent in English history – and one that ended in brutal justice. Yet, as historian Rebecca Rideal reveals, even after years of bloodshed, this was not a popular outcome, and the fallout was huge. So who was responsible for putting the king on trial? Did they always intend for him to die? And how did the other Stuart kingdoms react?