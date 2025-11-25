The king is captured, and the scene is set for the trial of the century
The trial of Charles I is an event with no precedent in English history – and one that ended in brutal justice. Yet, as historian Rebecca Rideal reveals, even after years of bloodshed, this was not a popular outcome, and the fallout was huge. So who was responsible for putting the king on trial? Did they always intend for him to die? And how did the other Stuart kingdoms react?
41:55
Print Wars
In the absence of certainty, the press drives the narrative
In this episode, we discover that this was more than a war of weapons; it was one of words. From royalist broadsheets to radical parliamentarian pamphlets, historian Rebecca Rideal explores how the press fuelled the fire, shaped loyalties, and blurred the line between truth and propaganda. With circulation booming and literacy rising, this is the story of how print helped tear a country apart.
39:58
“Stubble to our Swords”
Blood, fire, and survival; this is the brutal reality of war
In this episode, historian Rebecca Rideal explores what the conflict felt like for those who lived through it. Through pivotal battles and fierce sieges, she meets the people who defined and endured the conflict. From commanders and cavalry to women and foot soldiers, this is war as they lived it.
50:03
A World Turned Upside Down
Violence rages in Ireland, England splinters. Is war now inevitable?
In this episode, we turn to Ireland in 1641 as a violent Catholic uprising erupts, sparking panic across the British Isles. Meanwhile, in Westminster, trust between parliament and King Charles collapses. Historian Rebecca Rideal charts the domino effect of rebellion, fear, and political failure that led to a stunning moment in history: the king raising his royal standard at Nottingham – and the beginning of war.
46:10
Once Upon a Time in the North
Before the first cannon fires, the Stuart kingdoms are already starting to crack
In this episode, we travel across 17th-century England, Scotland, Wales, and Ireland to uncover the religious, political, and cultural pressures tugging at the Stuart crown. From the explosive Bishops’ Wars to Europe’s wider religious upheavals, historian Rebecca Rideal speaks to experts to explore how events escalated, and reveals why it was Scotland that fired the first shot.
On 30 January 1649, King Charles I was led on to a freshly
erected scaffold outside Whitehall’s Banqueting House in London. Thousands of spectators watched in shock and awe as the king of England, Scotland and Ireland was executed as a traitor. It was the climax of one of the most destructive sagas in Britain and Ireland's history: the Civil Wars.
What led to this brutal outcome? How did the dynamic between the three Stuart kingdoms evolve as the wars progressed? And had conflict always been inevitable?
In our new HistoryExtra podcast series, historian Rebecca
Rideal runs you through events blow-by-blow – from the first battles in
Scotland, to resistance and rebellion in Ireland and all-out war in England and Wales. Speaking to historical experts, she explores a story of shifting loyalties, changing times, and devastating conflict.
Produced by HistFest Productions.