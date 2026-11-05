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2064 episodes
Rural Route Nov 4, 2026 JC Cole nothing in this election changed the path the nation is following.11/05/2026 | 48 mins.NATIONAL SECURITY, ELECTION MACHINES AND HOOVER DAM WITH JC COLE On Rural Route with Trent Loos, New Jersey guest JC Cole tackles national security, emergency preparedness, and growing political tensions across America. JC explains how the Commander-in-Chief could end the COVID national emergency…
Rural Route Nov 3, 2026 Jay Truitt on the nearly $13 billion spent on the election this year.11/04/2026 | 48 mins.BALLOT BATTLES: HUNTING RIGHTS, ELECTION PREDICTIONS & PORT STRIKE THREATS Jay Truitt joins Trent Loos from Texas on Rural Route to break down the ballot initiatives and election battles shaping rural America. Trent recaps debating Kim Munson over Colorado’s Initiative 83, a constitutional…
Rural Route Nov 2, 2026 Hank Vogler has filed yet another LawFare notice with the FEDS. NO Response again.11/03/2026 | 48 mins.The entire country is dealing with expansive building of transmission lines and if it was about strenghtening the grid it would be one thing. This is actually about eliminating our food production national security.
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About Trent Loos Podcast
As a 6th generation U.S. farmer Trent works daily at connecting food producers and consumers. Fellow Believer.Podcast website
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