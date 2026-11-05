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Trent Loos Podcast

Trent Loos
NatureScience
Trent Loos Podcast
Latest episode

2064 episodes

  • Trent Loos Podcast

    Rural Route Nov 4, 2026 JC Cole nothing in this election changed the path the nation is following.

    11/05/2026 | 48 mins.
    NATIONAL SECURITY, ELECTION MACHINES AND HOOVER DAM WITH JC COLE On Rural Route with Trent Loos, New Jersey guest JC Cole tackles national security, emergency preparedness, and growing political tensions across America. JC explains how the Commander-in-Chief could end the COVID national emergency…
  • Trent Loos Podcast

    Rural Route Nov 3, 2026 Jay Truitt on the nearly $13 billion spent on the election this year.

    11/04/2026 | 48 mins.
    BALLOT BATTLES: HUNTING RIGHTS, ELECTION PREDICTIONS & PORT STRIKE THREATS Jay Truitt joins Trent Loos from Texas on Rural Route to break down the ballot initiatives and election battles shaping rural America. Trent recaps debating Kim Munson over Colorado’s Initiative 83, a constitutional…
  • Trent Loos Podcast

    Rural Route Nov 2, 2026 Hank Vogler has filed yet another LawFare notice with the FEDS. NO Response again.

    11/03/2026 | 48 mins.
    The entire country is dealing with expansive building of transmission lines and if it was about strenghtening the grid it would be one thing. This is actually about eliminating our food production national security.
  • Trent Loos Podcast

    Rural Route Oct 30, 2026 Doug Nelson explains how unaffordable and unrelieable wind energy is.

    11/03/2026 | 48 mins.
    Doug Nelson farms in Wayne County, NE and several years ago he entertained putting a few wind turbines on the corners that do not get irrigation. He said NO THANK YOU.
  • Trent Loos Podcast

    Wing and a Prayer Nov 1, 2026 Is it Biblical to have multiple wives? And we deep dive into whose roll it is to judge Fellow Believers.

    11/01/2026 | 51 mins.
    Fellow Believers Pastor Jeff Weiss, Luke Tibor and Trent Loos dig into the translation of the scripture.
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About Trent Loos Podcast
As a 6th generation U.S. farmer Trent works daily at connecting food producers and consumers. Fellow Believer.
Podcast website
NatureScience

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