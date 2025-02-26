Caroline Gidiere on setting her rates for the clients she wants
Caroline Gidiere's trajectory at the helm of her firm is a masterclass in growing with intention. She explains how she carefully deliberates over which projects to take, and on making sure her rates reflect the type of clients she aspires to work with.
50:45
Cortney Bishop on the monthly fee that keeps her firm in motion
Cortney Bishop's entrepreneurial spirit has driven her to create a one-of-a-kind business, complete with an in-house receiving operation and a creative approach to experiential e-commerce. She explains how each venture has helped her level up not just her firm, but also her own creativity.
56:30
Jenna Chused on embracing risk in order to grow
Jenna Chused spent the first part of her career helping other entrepreneurs get their ideas off the ground, before finally taking a chance on herself. Now that she's at the helm, she shares why she's learning to embrace risk in order to achieve growth, and why she's never satisfied in her quest to perfect her presentations to clients.
49:46
Michel Smith Boyd on why a flat fee lets him focus on creativity [Rebroadcast]
Modeling, acting, nursing and beauty school—Michel Smith Boyd tried it all before an encounter with an interior designer sealed his fate and sent him back to school to begin the journey toward the rest of his career. While still a design undergrad, he landed his first big gig—a one-night affair designing an extravagant party for a marketing executive. Though the event launched the young designer into a world of affluent clients and fast fame, he's now revisiting his business practices to retread the basic steps he missed before.
35:39
How Pure Salt’s cofounders turned a signature look into a successful brand [Rebroadcast]
Pure Salt designers Aly Morford and Leigh Lincoln were always on the same page when it came to interiors. In building out their portfolio and executing early designs, it was smooth sailing. When it came time to confront the bigger decisions necessary to building their business, they started to hit their first roadblocks—overcoming them would not only make their partnership stronger, but unlock new ambitions of taking their firm to the next level.
Business of Home's editor in chief Kaitlin Petersen talks to interior designers about nurturing creativity, finding a firm’s financial footing, setting goals and discovering their own version of success as a result.