Caroline Gidiere on setting her rates for the clients she wants

Caroline Gidiere’s trajectory at the helm of her firm is a masterclass in growing with intention. She explains how she carefully deliberates over which projects to take, and on making sure her rates reflect the type of clients she aspires to work with.This episode was sponsored by Ethan Allen and The Shade Store. LINKSCaroline GidiereKaitlin PetersenBusiness of Home