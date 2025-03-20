3 Guys Before The Game - Colorado Recap - NCAA Look Ahead (Episode 623)

It was a poor performance when it mattered the most. West Virginia's elimination from the Big 12 Conference Championship was both surprising and deflating. A Mountaineer team that defied expectations all season suddenly lost its swagger. Now what? The good news is that WVU will still receive an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament. The question is whether they can rediscover their winning ways before opening play next week. In this episode, Brad and Tony dissect the game against Colorado and look ahead to the NCAA tournament. Listener questions and comments complete the episode.