3 Guys Before The Game - Searching Again (Episode 626)
The clock is on AGAIN for West Virginia Athletic Director Wren Baker. The search to find a replacement for Darian DeVries is Baker's fifth (basketball and football) in the last 24 months. That likely means this won't be a long search. There's a built-in familiarity with candidates since only 51 weeks have passed since Baker last went to the market for a new men's coach. In this episode, the "Guys" discuss the impact of DeVries' departure and the future of WVU basketball. Listener questions and texts complete the episode.
Emergency podcast with reaction to Darian DeVries' departure to Indiana.
33:09
3 Guys Before The Game - An All Time - All Timer (Episode 624)
Initial disbelief has become anger for Mountaineer Nation.The NCAA selection committee's snub of West Virginia's basketball team has become a national story. The sounds of discontent will soon be squelched by cheering when tournament games begin, but WVU's tournament denial will forever be a scar for Mountaineer fans. In this episode, the "Guys" vent their frustration with a series of facts and figures that make the committee's decision even more head-shaking. Listener questions and comments complete the show.
1:23:17
3 Guys Before The Game - Colorado Recap - NCAA Look Ahead (Episode 623)
It was a poor performance when it mattered the most. West Virginia's elimination from the Big 12 Conference Championship was both surprising and deflating. A Mountaineer team that defied expectations all season suddenly lost its swagger. Now what? The good news is that WVU will still receive an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament. The question is whether they can rediscover their winning ways before opening play next week. In this episode, Brad and Tony dissect the game against Colorado and look ahead to the NCAA tournament. Listener questions and comments complete the episode.
52:46
3 Guys Before The Game - UCF Recap - Big 12 Preview (Episode 622)
An improbable season continues to get better for the West Virginia University basketball team. The Mountaineers, picked 13th in the Big 12 preseason poll, have received an opening-round bye in this week's Big 12 Championship in Kansas City. West Virginia earned the bye with a 72-65 win over UCF and Colorado's 76-56 victory over TCU. WVU is seeded 8th and will meet the winner of the TCU-Colorado rematch in the quarterfinals on Wednesday. In this episode, the "Guys" analyze the victory over the Knights and preview the Big 12 tournament. Listener questions and comments complete the episode.