The WildStory: A Podcast of Poetry and Plants by The Native Plant Society of New Jersey
Native Plant Society of New Jersey
  Episode 1: Poet Sati Mookherjee and Kim Rowe of the Independent Garden Center Initiative
    Episode 1: Sati Mookherjee, a poet from the Pacific Northwest, speaks with Ann Wallace about her new collection Ways of Being (MoonPath Press, 2023) and the way grief, language, and the natural world intersect within her work. NPSNJ President Dr. Randi Eckel discusses the role of cultivars in our gardens. Co-host Kim Correro then joins in for a conversation with Kim Rowe, leader of the Monmouth Chapter of NPSNJ, about the Independent Garden Center Initiative and strategic efforts to bring more native plants into New Jersey's nurseries. Learn more about The WildStory and about The Native Plant Society of Jersey at NPSNJ.org and follow us on Instagram @NativePlantSocietyNJ, @AnnWallace409 and @KimCorrero.  
    8/21/2023
    1:02:45

About The WildStory: A Podcast of Poetry and Plants by The Native Plant Society of New Jersey

The Wildstory: A Podcast of Poetry and Plants by The Native Plant Society of New Jersey, is hosted by Ann E. Wallace, Poet Laureate of Jersey City. Art and nature intercept in each episode to bring listeners inside the world of poetry about the natural world and to introduce them to other well-known voices from the world of ecology. It is an independent project of The Native Plant Society of New Jersey, a state-wide nonprofit organization dedicated to the appreciation, protection, and study of the native flora of NJ. Learn more at npsnj.org.
