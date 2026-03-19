Radio Logo
Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics
PodcastsDramaThe Patient Files
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
The Patient Files
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

The Patient Files

Dark Papers Entertainment
DramaFiction
The Patient Files
Latest episode

75 episodes

  • The Patient Files

    S3EP11 - A New Home

    03/19/2026 | 41 mins.
    The Group decides to move on, following Talbot’s plan.

    –CONTENT WARNING-
    Feelings of being trapped.

    Merch Store: https://dark-papers-entertainment.printify.me/
    Email: [email protected]
    Patreon: http://patreon.com/ThePatientFiles
    BlueSky: https://bsky.app/profile/patientfilespod.bsky.social
    Website: https://shows.acast.com/the-patient-files
    Discord: https://discord.gg/GVnAjGCrRE
    Threads: https://www.threads.net/@patientfilespod
    Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@ThePatientFiles
    Nico from Inky Pawprints: https://twitter.com/WeTalkofDreams
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • The Patient Files

    S3EP10 - Things Lost

    02/26/2026 | 53 mins.
    H. Grey is awake but doesn’t seem to know who he is. The group deal with complicated emotions.

    –CONTENT WARNING-
    Implied Child Violence.

    Merch Store: https://dark-papers-entertainment.printify.me/
    Email: [email protected]
    Patreon: http://patreon.com/ThePatientFiles
    BlueSky: https://bsky.app/profile/patientfilespod.bsky.social
    Website: https://shows.acast.com/the-patient-files
    Discord: https://discord.gg/GVnAjGCrRE
    Threads: https://www.threads.net/@patientfilespod
    Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@ThePatientFiles
    Nico from Inky Pawprints: https://twitter.com/WeTalkofDreams
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • The Patient Files

    S3EP9 - Out of the Web

    02/05/2026 | 31 mins.
    The group follows Talbot’s lead which may lead to unexpected consequences.

    –CONTENT WARNING-
    Death, harsh and toxic language. Gun handling.

    Merch Store: https://dark-papers-entertainment.printify.me/
    Email: [email protected]
    Patreon: http://patreon.com/ThePatientFiles
    BlueSky: https://bsky.app/profile/patientfilespod.bsky.social
    Website: https://shows.acast.com/the-patient-files
    Discord: https://discord.gg/GVnAjGCrRE
    Threads: https://www.threads.net/@patientfilespod
    Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@ThePatientFiles
    Nico from Inky Pawprints: https://twitter.com/WeTalkofDreams
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • The Patient Files

    S3EP8 - Snared Part 2

    01/15/2026 | 40 mins.
    The group continue to investigate Jawbridge and soon they’re all stuck in the web.

    –CONTENT WARNING-
    Spiders adjacent imagery.

    Merch Store: https://dark-papers-entertainment.printify.me/
    Email: [email protected]
    Patreon: http://patreon.com/ThePatientFiles
    BlueSky: https://bsky.app/profile/patientfilespod.bsky.social
    Website: https://shows.acast.com/the-patient-files
    Discord: https://discord.gg/GVnAjGCrRE
    Threads: https://www.threads.net/@patientfilespod
    Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@ThePatientFiles
    Nico from Inky Pawprints: https://twitter.com/WeTalkofDreams
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • The Patient Files

    S3EP7 - Snared Part 1

    12/25/2025 | 37 mins.
    Receiving another letter, the gang go on the move. This time however they follow a different plan.

    –CONTENT WARNING-
    Spiders adjacent imagery.

    Merch Store: https://dark-papers-entertainment.printify.me/
    Email: [email protected]
    Patreon: http://patreon.com/ThePatientFiles
    BlueSky: https://bsky.app/profile/patientfilespod.bsky.social
    Website: https://shows.acast.com/the-patient-files
    Discord: https://discord.gg/GVnAjGCrRE
    Threads: https://www.threads.net/@patientfilespod
    Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@ThePatientFiles
    Nico from Inky Pawprints: https://twitter.com/WeTalkofDreams
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

More Drama podcasts

Trending Drama podcasts

About The Patient Files

The Patient Files is a Part Audio Drama Part Anthology. It follows Dr. Charles Talbot as he takes over an out-patient therapy program from an old colleague. Along the way, Dr. Talbot discovers that not all nightmares are the result of mental illness, and he soon finds himself out of his depth.A large part of The Patient Files are “Patient Transcripts” and “Patient Recordings” that detail patient encounters with the supernatural and paranormal. All of this takes place while a mystery unfolds with Dr. Talbot and his personal experiences with the same unknown forces.Email: [email protected]: http://patreon.com/ThePatientFilesX: https://twitter.com/PatientFilesPodWebsite: https://shows.acast.com/the-patient-filesDiscord: https://discord.gg/GVnAjGCrREThreads: https://www.threads.net/@patientfilespodYoutube: https://www.youtube.com/@ThePatientFilesNico from Inky Pawprints: https://twitter.com/WeTalkofDreams Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Podcast website
DramaFictionScience Fiction

Listen to The Patient Files, Sherlock Holmes Short Stories and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v8.8.3 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 3/24/2026 - 4:42:28 PM
A company fromMADSACK