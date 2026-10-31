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4 episodes
- New York, 1919. The victory over Germany is still in the eye of the American public. Eugene Bardin gathers vital intelligence on Coney Island for his royal masters, but things take a turn for the strange when he realises his operation is being surveilled. Imposters, secrets and madness await those who receive the Yellow Sign.
In order of appearance, in this episode you heard:
· Jeremy Pak Nelson as Fong;
· Kyle Kaczmarczyk as Eugene Bardin;
· Miztli Rose as Molly Bedrook and Maggie Collins;
· George Weightman as Andrew Tolliver;
· Alasdair Buchan as Mr. Wilde;
· Elizabeth Kate Weber as Marie;
· And Tim Goddard as Henry.
· All other voices were played by members of the cast.
The Pallid Mask was written by Jordan Acosta, and directed by Chris Gregory, Emily Inkpen, and Jordan Acosta. Our script editors are Michael Dodd and Katrin Fairweather.
Production, sound design and editing were by Chris Gregory for Alternative Stories, with original music composed by Adele Etheridge Woodson; recorded on location at Orpheus Studios, London, by Richard Campbell.
The Pallid Mask was produced by Alternative Stories for Hawberk; written, performed and produced by humans. Full cast biographies, episode guides and more can be found at https://thepallidmask.online
You can follow The Pallid Mask on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/thepallidmaskpodcast/
You can follow The Pallid Mask on YouTube @thepallidmaskpodcast at https://www.youtube.com/@thepallidmaskpodcast
For early episode release and bonus materials from The Pallid Mask and other Alternative Stories shows, please join the Alternative Stories Patreon. You can find out more here https://www.patreon.com/AltStories
The Pallid Mask: Exclusive Preview with Writer Jordan Acosta, and Directors Emily Inkpen and Chris Gregory10/28/2026 | 21 mins.Welcome to an exclusive preview of our new audio drama series, The Pallid Mask, featuring show writer Jordan Acosta, director and actor Emily Inkpen and director and sound designer Chris Gregory.
The first episode of The Pallid Mask will be released on Friday October 30, 2026, but Alternative Stories Patreon members at Silver Tier and above will receive new episodes two days early, with a longer version exclusively available to our Patreon members.
The Pallid Mask was written by Jordan Acosta, and directed by Chris Gregory, Emily Inkpen, and Jordan Acosta. Our script editors are Michael Dodd and Katrin Fairweather.
Production, sound design and editing were by Chris Gregory for Alternative Stories, with original music composed by Adele Etheridge Woodson; recorded on location at Orpheus Studios, London, by Richard Campbell.
The Pallid Mask was produced by Alternative Stories for Hawberk; written, performed and produced by humans. Full cast biographies, episode guides and more can be found at https://thepallidmask.online
You can follow The Pallid Mask on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/thepallidmaskpodcast/
You can follow The Pallid Mask on YouTube @thepallidmaskpodcast at https://www.youtube.com/@thepallidmaskpodcast
For early episode release and bonus materials from The Pallid Mask and other Alternative Stories shows, please join the Alternative Stories Patreon. You can find out more here https://www.patreon.com/AltStories
- An extended trailer for The Pallid Mask, a full cast horror audio drama inspired by Robert W. Chambers’ cult weird fiction collection, The King in Yellow. Written by Jordan Acosta and produced by Alternative Stories, the creative minds behind the award-winning sci-fi audio drama, The Dex Legacy, in collaboration with Hawberk Press.
The Pallid Mask was written by Jordan Acosta, and directed by Chris Gregory, Emily Inkpen, and Jordan Acosta. Our script editors are Michael Dodd and Katrin Fairweather.
Production, sound design and editing were by Chris Gregory for Alternative Stories, with original music composed by Adele Etheridge Woodson; recorded on location at Orpheus Studios, London, by Richard Campbell.
The Pallid Mask was produced by Alternative Stories for Hawberk; written, performed and produced by humans. Full cast biographies, episode guides and more can be found at https://thepallidmask.online
You can follow The Pallid Mask on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/thepallidmaskpodcast/
You can follow The Pallid Mask on YouTube @thepallidmaskpodcast at https://www.youtube.com/@thepallidmaskpodcast
For early episode release and bonus materials from The Pallid Mask and other Alternative Stories shows, please join the Alternative Stories Patreon. You can find out more here https://www.patreon.com/AltStories
- Airing October 30, 2026: The Pallid Mask, a full cast horror audio drama inspired by Robert W. Chambers’ cult weird fiction collection, The King in Yellow. Written by Jordan Acosta and produced by Alternative Stories, the creative minds behind the award-winning sci-fi audio drama, The Dex Legacy, in collaboration with Hawberk Press.
The Pallid Mask was written by Jordan Acosta, and directed by Chris Gregory, Emily Inkpen, and Jordan Acosta. Our script editors are Michael Dodd and Katrin Fairweather.
Production, sound design and editing were by Chris Gregory for Alternative Stories, with original music composed by Adele Etheridge Woodson; recorded on location at Orpheus Studios, London, by Richard Campbell.
The Pallid Mask was produced by Alternative Stories for Hawberk; written, performed and produced by humans. Full cast biographies, episode guides and more can be found at https://thepallidmask.online
You can follow The Pallid Mask on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/thepallidmaskpodcast/
You can follow The Pallid Mask on YouTube @thepallidmaskpodcast at https://www.youtube.com/@thepallidmaskpodcast
For early episode release and bonus materials from The Pallid Mask and other Alternative Stories shows, please join the Alternative Stories Patreon. You can find out more here https://www.patreon.com/AltStories
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About The Pallid Mask
A full cast horror audio drama inspired by Robert W. Chambers’ cult weird fiction collection, The King in Yellow. Desperate to get back on the bestseller list, Dr. Molly Bedrook sifts through histories of banned literature for a topic worthy of her next book. She finds references to The King in Yellow, a stage-play so widely condemned that even she can’t get her hands on a copy. With the help of her PhD students Zee and Carl, she uncovers the unsettling stories surrounding it: stories littered with asylums, conspiracies, and untimely ends. As they dig deeper into the lives — and bizarre deaths — of the those affected by the play, they start down a dangerous, reality-bending road. But despite the many cautionary tales she’s uncovered, Molly knows her writing career can’t survive another commercial flop. And there’s one surefire path to success: locate a surviving copy of The King in Yellow. The Pallid Mask is written by Jordan Acosta, and brought to you by Alternative Stories, the creative minds behind the award-winning sci-fi audio drama, The Dex Legacy, in collaboration with Hawberk Press.Podcast website
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