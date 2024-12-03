The Orphans - A Family That Kills Together

In "A Family That Kills Together," Mother Laura navigates her chaotic life with three troubled teenage girls, each dealing with their own mental health issues, while her abusive boyfriend, Bob, stirs trouble. Tensions escalate as the girls, in their twisted bond with Mother Laura, resort to violence, including a suffocating attack on Bob. As the story unfolds, Mother Laura grapples with her role in a world of dysfunction, crime, and dangerous relationships, leading to a fateful confrontation with Bob that threatens to tear her fragile family apart. Starring Elle Black – Mother Laura Anju Sauter – Bethany Federica Carlino – Misty Liana Tang – Katt Devon Mathews – Aunt Edna PJ Butta – The Narrator Louise Woodhead – Birdie Yasmine Alice – Officer Brown Tom Beechcroft – Bob Barry Morrell – Father John Also Starring Jordan Bates – Thumbs Desiree Xu – Snotty Kid Jack Chapman – Lost Brad Kirsch – Bruno Jem Brooks – Ron Joel Diamond – Street Kid Andrew Theobald – Pops Brianne Buishas – Receptionist, Cashier Daniel Nisbet – Drug Dealer Daniele Bertolucci – Large Man Special Thanks To my cast, PodTechs, and my wife Misty—my rock. Jillian, Johnny, Bugs, Galvans, Pepe Serna, Mikhas, Diaz Valverdes, WS Olmos, the Trejos, the Huisars, for believing in me. To my parents, for never giving up on me. To my brothers and sister, for always having my back. To the lost boys—Andy, Mondo, Aaron, and David— I hope I make you all proud. #TheOrphans #AudioDrama #DarkFamilySecrets #SurvivalAndSacrifice #LoveAndRevenge #CrimeAndConsequences #JohnnyGalvan