The Orphans

Podcast The Orphans
Produced by The Writing Company
The Orphans is written and created by Johnny Galvan 3.
ArtsPerforming Arts

Available Episodes

2 of 2
  • The Orphans - A Family That Kills Together
    In "A Family That Kills Together," Mother Laura navigates her chaotic life with three troubled teenage girls, each dealing with their own mental health issues, while her abusive boyfriend, Bob, stirs trouble. Tensions escalate as the girls, in their twisted bond with Mother Laura, resort to violence, including a suffocating attack on Bob. As the story unfolds, Mother Laura grapples with her role in a world of dysfunction, crime, and dangerous relationships, leading to a fateful confrontation with Bob that threatens to tear her fragile family apart. Starring Elle Black – Mother Laura Anju Sauter – Bethany Federica Carlino – Misty Liana Tang – Katt Devon Mathews – Aunt Edna PJ Butta – The Narrator Louise Woodhead – Birdie Yasmine Alice – Officer Brown Tom Beechcroft – Bob Barry Morrell – Father John Also Starring Jordan Bates – Thumbs Desiree Xu – Snotty Kid Jack Chapman – Lost Brad Kirsch – Bruno Jem Brooks – Ron Joel Diamond – Street Kid Andrew Theobald – Pops Brianne Buishas – Receptionist, Cashier Daniel Nisbet – Drug Dealer Daniele Bertolucci – Large Man Special Thanks To my cast, PodTechs, and my wife Misty—my rock. Jillian, Johnny, Bugs, Galvans, Pepe Serna, Mikhas, Diaz Valverdes, WS Olmos, the Trejos, the Huisars, for believing in me. To my parents, for never giving up on me. To my brothers and sister, for always having my back. To the lost boys—Andy, Mondo, Aaron, and David— I hope I make you all proud. #TheOrphans #AudioDrama #DarkFamilySecrets #SurvivalAndSacrifice #LoveAndRevenge #CrimeAndConsequences #JohnnyGalvan
    --------  
    26:09
  • Trailer
    "The Orphans is an action-packed series inspired by the incredible, strong, and diverse women I've been lucky to know in my life. 📅 Mark your calendars! The first episode drops on December 9th, with the second arriving just a few weeks later. This story will keep you on the edge of your seat—promise! If you enjoy the journey of The Orphans, don’t forget to leave us a ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ review and join us for the next chapter. Your support means everything!" Johnny Galvan III 🔔 Subscribe now and stay tuned for an unforgettable ride. See you on December 9th! #TheOrphans #AudioDrama #Podcast #ActionDrama
    --------  
    0:31

About The Orphans

