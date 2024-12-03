The Orphans - A Family That Kills Together
In "A Family That Kills Together," Mother Laura navigates her chaotic life with three troubled teenage girls, each dealing with their own mental health issues, while her abusive boyfriend, Bob, stirs trouble. Tensions escalate as the girls, in their twisted bond with Mother Laura, resort to violence, including a suffocating attack on Bob. As the story unfolds, Mother Laura grapples with her role in a world of dysfunction, crime, and dangerous relationships, leading to a fateful confrontation with Bob that threatens to tear her fragile family apart.
Starring
Elle Black – Mother Laura
Anju Sauter – Bethany
Federica Carlino – Misty
Liana Tang – Katt
Devon Mathews – Aunt Edna
PJ Butta – The Narrator
Louise Woodhead – Birdie
Yasmine Alice – Officer Brown
Tom Beechcroft – Bob
Barry Morrell – Father John
Also Starring
Jordan Bates – Thumbs
Desiree Xu – Snotty Kid
Jack Chapman – Lost
Brad Kirsch – Bruno
Jem Brooks – Ron
Joel Diamond – Street Kid
Andrew Theobald – Pops
Brianne Buishas – Receptionist, Cashier
Daniel Nisbet – Drug Dealer
Daniele Bertolucci – Large Man
Special Thanks
To my cast, PodTechs, and my wife Misty—my rock.
Jillian, Johnny, Bugs, Galvans, Pepe Serna, Mikhas, Diaz Valverdes, WS Olmos, the Trejos, the Huisars, for believing in me.
To my parents, for never giving up on me.
To my brothers and sister, for always having my back.
To the lost boys—Andy, Mondo, Aaron, and David— I hope I make you all proud.
