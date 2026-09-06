4for4 Fantasy Football's John Paulsen, Jennifer Eakins, Justin Edwards & more digest, discuss and analyze the world of fantasy football throughout the year with conversation focused squarely on helping you win your league. From free agency to the NFL Draft to training camp battles, they'll help you prepare for your league's fantasy draft.

Once the season begins, they'll discuss lineup strategy, weekly waiver wire pickups and sneaky starts. Paulsen has finished in the Top 10 in rankings accuracy in 10 of the last 12 seasons, making this fantasy football's Most Accurate Podcast!