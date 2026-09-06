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704 episodes
- With the 2026 fantasy football season finally here, we’re making our biggest, and potentially craziest, predictions of the year. John and Addison each bring three bold calls for the 2026 season, covering players like Jahmyr Gibbs, Carnell Tate, Chris Godwin, Greg Dulcich, and the entire Bears and Packers pass-catching rooms. It's time to go bold for 2026.
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⏰Timecodes⏰
00:00 - Introduction
00:34 - John's Prediction #1
02:15 - Addison's Prediction #1
05:15 - John's Prediction #2
08:07 - Addison's Prediction #2
11:54 - John's Prediction #3
15:24 - Addison's Prediction #3
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- Addison gathered consensus ADP from Sleeper, ESPN, Yahoo, Fantrax, CBS, NFL.com and more to identify the players I'm avoiding at their current draft cost. The problem is what you're paying for them. From Justin Jefferson in Round 1 and Brock Bowers/Trey McBride in Round 2 to Rashee Rice, Jeremiyah Love, DJ Moore, David Montgomery, DK Metcalf, Chuba Hubbard, J.K. Dobbins and more, we're breaking down the players whose current ADP creates too much risk, too little upside, or too much opportunity cost. If you're drafting soon, these are the players I'm letting someone else take.
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✅ Use Promo Code "YOUTUBE" to save 25% off a 4for4 Subscription 👉🏼 https://www.4for4.com/plans
=============================
Connect with us!
=============================
Follow Caleb on X ➡️ https://x.com/CalebNiemi_
Follow Addison on X ➡️ https://x.com/AddisonHayes_
Follow John on X ➡️ https://x.com/4for4_John
Follow 4for4 on X ➡️ https://x.com/4for4football
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⏰Timecodes⏰
00:00 - Introduction
00:19 - Round 1
03:05 - Round 2
04:44 - Round 3
08:54 - Round 4
13:28 - Rounds 5 & 6
14:46 - Round 7
15:35 - Round 8
18:13 - Round 9
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- What is the best pick in every round of a fantasy football draft? Addison goes round-by-round through the draft and identify the best combination of value, upside, opportunity and ADP — plus honorable mentions for each round. From James Cook and George Pickens early to Tyler Warren, Parker Washington and Chris Godwin later on, these are the players I'm targeting when I'm on the clock. If you're drafting for the 2026 fantasy football season, this is your round-by-round draft cheat sheet.
Join the 4for4 Discord! ➡️ discord.gg/4for4
✅ Use Promo Code "YOUTUBE" to save 25% off a 4for4 Subscription 👉🏼 https://www.4for4.com/plans
=============================
Connect with us!
=============================
Follow Caleb on X ➡️ https://x.com/CalebNiemi_
Follow Addison on X ➡️ https://x.com/AddisonHayes_
Follow John on X ➡️ https://x.com/4for4_John
Follow 4for4 on X ➡️ https://x.com/4for4football
=============================
⏰Timecodes⏰
00:00 - Introduction
00:19 - Round 1
04:20 - Round 2
07:44 - Round 3
12:59 - Round 4
17:56 - Round 5
21:05 - Round 6
24:20 - Round 7
27:33 - Round 8
29:04 - Rounds 9 & 10
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- Who are the fantasy football players most likely to take a major step forward in 2026? John and Addison give you our 12 guaranteed breakouts at QB, RB, WR and TE. We’ll dig into the opportunity, talent, situation and historical trends behind each pick—and explain why these are the players we believe are ready to make the jump.
Join the 4for4 Discord! ➡️ discord.gg/4for4
✅ Use Promo Code "YOUTUBE" to save 25% off a 4for4 Subscription 👉🏼 https://www.4for4.com/plans
=============================
Connect with us!
=============================
Follow Caleb on X ➡️ https://x.com/CalebNiemi_
Follow Addison on X ➡️ https://x.com/AddisonHayes_
Follow John on X ➡️ https://x.com/4for4_John
Follow 4for4 on X ➡️ https://x.com/4for4football
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⏰Timecodes⏰
00:00 - Introduction
00:47 - WR Breakouts #1-2
05:46 - WR Breakouts #3-4
10:48 - RB Breakouts #1-2
15:23 - WR Breakouts #3-4
21:15 - TE Breakouts #1-2
26:08 - QB Breakouts #1-2
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- These are the players we’re betting on in 2026 fantasy football. John and Addison break down our personal “My Guys” for the 2026 season. We’ll explain why we’re higher on these players, where the value comes from, and which ones we’re willing to target in our own drafts.
Join the 4for4 Discord! ➡️ discord.gg/4for4
✅ Use Promo Code "YOUTUBE" to save 25% off a 4for4 Subscription 👉🏼 https://www.4for4.com/plans
=============================
Connect with us!
=============================
Follow Caleb on X ➡️ https://x.com/CalebNiemi_
Follow Addison on X ➡️ https://x.com/AddisonHayes_
Follow John on X ➡️ https://x.com/4for4_John
Follow 4for4 on X ➡️ https://x.com/4for4football
=============================
⏰Timecodes⏰
00:00 - Introduction
00:23 - John My Guy #1
12:59 - Addison My Guy #1
17:43 - John My Guy #2
25:54 - Addison My Guy #2
31:58 - John My Guy #3
37:18 - Addison My Guy #3
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About The Most Accurate Podcast
4for4 Fantasy Football's John Paulsen, Jennifer Eakins, Justin Edwards & more digest, discuss and analyze the world of fantasy football throughout the year with conversation focused squarely on helping you win your league. From free agency to the NFL Draft to training camp battles, they'll help you prepare for your league's fantasy draft. Once the season begins, they'll discuss lineup strategy, weekly waiver wire pickups and sneaky starts. Paulsen has finished in the Top 10 in rankings accuracy in 10 of the last 12 seasons, making this fantasy football's Most Accurate Podcast!Podcast website
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