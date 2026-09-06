Skip to content
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsFantasy SportsThe Most Accurate Podcast
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
The Most Accurate Podcast
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

The Most Accurate Podcast

4for4 Fantasy Football
Fantasy SportsFootball
The Most Accurate Podcast
Latest episode

704 episodes

  • The Most Accurate Podcast

    6 Bold Predictions That Could Break Fantasy Football in 2026

    09/06/2026 | 20 mins.
    With the 2026 fantasy football season finally here, we’re making our biggest, and potentially craziest, predictions of the year. John and Addison each bring three bold calls for the 2026 season, covering players like Jahmyr Gibbs, Carnell Tate, Chris Godwin, Greg Dulcich, and the entire Bears and Packers pass-catching rooms. It's time to go bold for 2026.
    Join the 4for4 Discord! ➡️ discord.gg/4for4
    ✅ Use Promo Code "YOUTUBE" to save 25% off a 4for4 Subscription 👉🏼 https://www.4for4.com/plans
    =============================
    Connect with us!
    =============================
    Follow Caleb on X ➡️ https://x.com/CalebNiemi_
    Follow Addison on X ➡️ https://x.com/AddisonHayes_
    Follow John on X ➡️ https://x.com/4for4_John
    Follow 4for4 on X ➡️ https://x.com/4for4football
    =============================
    ⏰Timecodes⏰
    00:00 - Introduction
    00:34 - John's Prediction #1
    02:15 - Addison's Prediction #1
    05:15 - John's Prediction #2
    08:07 - Addison's Prediction #2
    11:54 - John's Prediction #3
    15:24 - Addison's Prediction #3

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • The Most Accurate Podcast

    The WORST Pick in Every Round of 2026 Fantasy Football Drafts

    09/05/2026 | 21 mins.
    Addison gathered consensus ADP from Sleeper, ESPN, Yahoo, Fantrax, CBS, NFL.com and more to identify the players I'm avoiding at their current draft cost. The problem is what you're paying for them. From Justin Jefferson in Round 1 and Brock Bowers/Trey McBride in Round 2 to Rashee Rice, Jeremiyah Love, DJ Moore, David Montgomery, DK Metcalf, Chuba Hubbard, J.K. Dobbins and more, we're breaking down the players whose current ADP creates too much risk, too little upside, or too much opportunity cost. If you're drafting soon, these are the players I'm letting someone else take.
    Join the 4for4 Discord! ➡️ discord.gg/4for4
    ✅ Use Promo Code "YOUTUBE" to save 25% off a 4for4 Subscription 👉🏼 https://www.4for4.com/plans
    =============================
    Connect with us!
    =============================
    Follow Caleb on X ➡️ https://x.com/CalebNiemi_
    Follow Addison on X ➡️ https://x.com/AddisonHayes_
    Follow John on X ➡️ https://x.com/4for4_John
    Follow 4for4 on X ➡️ https://x.com/4for4football
    =============================
    ⏰Timecodes⏰
    00:00 - Introduction
    00:19 - Round 1
    03:05 - Round 2
    04:44 - Round 3
    08:54 - Round 4
    13:28 - Rounds 5 & 6
    14:46 - Round 7
    15:35 - Round 8
    18:13 - Round 9

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • The Most Accurate Podcast

    The BEST Pick in Every Round of 2026 Fantasy Football Drafts

    09/04/2026 | 34 mins.
    What is the best pick in every round of a fantasy football draft? Addison goes round-by-round through the draft and identify the best combination of value, upside, opportunity and ADP — plus honorable mentions for each round. From James Cook and George Pickens early to Tyler Warren, Parker Washington and Chris Godwin later on, these are the players I'm targeting when I'm on the clock. If you're drafting for the 2026 fantasy football season, this is your round-by-round draft cheat sheet.

    Join the 4for4 Discord! ➡️ discord.gg/4for4

    ✅ Use Promo Code "YOUTUBE" to save 25% off a 4for4 Subscription 👉🏼 https://www.4for4.com/plans

    =============================

    Connect with us!

    =============================

    Follow Caleb on X ➡️ https://x.com/CalebNiemi_

    Follow Addison on X ➡️ https://x.com/AddisonHayes_

    Follow John on X ➡️ https://x.com/4for4_John

    Follow 4for4 on X ➡️ https://x.com/4for4football

    =============================

    ⏰Timecodes⏰

    00:00 - Introduction

    00:19 - Round 1

    04:20 - Round 2

    07:44 - Round 3

    12:59 - Round 4

    17:56 - Round 5

    21:05 - Round 6

    24:20 - Round 7

    27:33 - Round 8

    29:04 - Rounds 9 & 10

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • The Most Accurate Podcast

    12 Guaranteed Breakout Players in 2026 Fantasy Football!

    09/03/2026 | 33 mins.
    Who are the fantasy football players most likely to take a major step forward in 2026? John and Addison give you our 12 guaranteed breakouts at QB, RB, WR and TE. We’ll dig into the opportunity, talent, situation and historical trends behind each pick—and explain why these are the players we believe are ready to make the jump.

    Join the 4for4 Discord! ➡️ discord.gg/4for4

    ✅ Use Promo Code "YOUTUBE" to save 25% off a 4for4 Subscription 👉🏼 https://www.4for4.com/plans

    =============================

    Connect with us!

    =============================

    Follow Caleb on X ➡️ https://x.com/CalebNiemi_

    Follow Addison on X ➡️ https://x.com/AddisonHayes_

    Follow John on X ➡️ https://x.com/4for4_John

    Follow 4for4 on X ➡️ https://x.com/4for4football

    =============================

    ⏰Timecodes⏰

    00:00 - Introduction

    00:47 - WR Breakouts #1-2

    05:46 - WR Breakouts #3-4

    10:48 - RB Breakouts #1-2

    15:23 - WR Breakouts #3-4

    21:15 - TE Breakouts #1-2

    26:08 - QB Breakouts #1-2

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • The Most Accurate Podcast

    We're Drafting These Players EVERYWHERE in 2026

    09/02/2026 | 42 mins.
    These are the players we’re betting on in 2026 fantasy football. John and Addison break down our personal “My Guys” for the 2026 season. We’ll explain why we’re higher on these players, where the value comes from, and which ones we’re willing to target in our own drafts.

    Join the 4for4 Discord! ➡️ discord.gg/4for4

    ✅ Use Promo Code "YOUTUBE" to save 25% off a 4for4 Subscription 👉🏼 https://www.4for4.com/plans

    =============================

    Connect with us!

    =============================

    Follow Caleb on X ➡️ https://x.com/CalebNiemi_

    Follow Addison on X ➡️ https://x.com/AddisonHayes_

    Follow John on X ➡️ https://x.com/4for4_John

    Follow 4for4 on X ➡️ https://x.com/4for4football

    =============================

    ⏰Timecodes⏰

    00:00 - Introduction

    00:23 - John My Guy #1

    12:59 - Addison My Guy #1

    17:43 - John My Guy #2

    25:54 - Addison My Guy #2

    31:58 - John My Guy #3

    37:18 - Addison My Guy #3

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
More Fantasy Sports podcasts
Trending Fantasy Sports podcasts
About The Most Accurate Podcast
4for4 Fantasy Football's John Paulsen, Jennifer Eakins, Justin Edwards & more digest, discuss and analyze the world of fantasy football throughout the year with conversation focused squarely on helping you win your league. From free agency to the NFL Draft to training camp battles, they'll help you prepare for your league's fantasy draft. Once the season begins, they'll discuss lineup strategy, weekly waiver wire pickups and sneaky starts. Paulsen has finished in the Top 10 in rankings accuracy in 10 of the last 12 seasons, making this fantasy football's Most Accurate Podcast!
Podcast website
Fantasy SportsFootballSports

Listen to The Most Accurate Podcast, Fantasy Footballers - Fantasy Football Podcast and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
The Most Accurate Podcast: Podcasts in Family
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.15.5 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 9/7/2026 - 3:55:44 PM
A company fromMADSACK