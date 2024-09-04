December 6, 2024

It's the holiday season—which means that end-of-year lists are really kicking off, and we will be getting into that more in depth in the weeks to come... but the news hasn't quite finished having its way with us, so we're going to do one more proper news story before the year is out. And guess what: it's about AI! • Drew, Jonny, Calvin, and James discuss the existential threat and/or possible nothing-burger (but either way, definitely environmentally terrible) reality of AI and the creative industries. (Read our AI-related writing!) • Robin Whitten, editor of AudioFile Magazine, drops in to talk about Behind the Mic and AudioFile's "best of 2024" lists.