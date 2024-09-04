Well, we jinxed it last week by saying that there was only one more news story! Turns out 2024 isn't done with us, thanks to a handsome assassin who stole the internet's heart. Naturally, we took a look at what he was reading—plus, some more best-of list chat!
Drew, Jonny, Calvin, and James chat about whether or not you can put together a profile of a person based on their reading habits—and what Luigi Mangione's Goodreads really says (or doesn't say) about him.
Dan Sheehan tells Drew about BookMarks' year-end plans—including some great reviews and some great pans.
Molly Odintz and Drew discuss the SFFH best-of list as well as CrimeReads' year-end list bonanza!
Music by Dani Lencioni of Evelyn
December 6, 2024
It's the holiday season—which means that end-of-year lists are really kicking off, and we will be getting into that more in depth in the weeks to come... but the news hasn't quite finished having its way with us, so we're going to do one more proper news story before the year is out. And guess what: it's about AI!
• Drew, Jonny, Calvin, and James discuss the existential threat and/or possible nothing-burger (but either way, definitely environmentally terrible) reality of AI and the creative industries. (Read our AI-related writing!)
• Robin Whitten, editor of AudioFile Magazine, drops in to talk about Behind the Mic and AudioFile's "best of 2024" lists.
November 29, 2024
Happy Thanksgiving! We're thankful for you, listeners—and so here is a little treat of an episode, a bit wild and a bit longer than usual but we figured you might need something special for that Black Friday rush.
Merve Emre announces season two (and three!) of The Critic and Her Publics
Jonny Diamond and Drew ask you for money
Drew hosts a raucous round-table with McKayla Coyle, Oliver Scialdone, and Calvin Kasulke about awards season, why awards should give you cash, and more
November 22, 2024
It's a big episode this week, because it is raining in New York (finally!) and we just have a lot of cool stuff to share.
• Jessie Gaynor drops in to chat about having ChatGPT attempt classic poetry and the dangers of AI-assisted art
• Drew talks with The Public Theater's Jack Phillips Moore about the latest revival of Gatz, a verbatim adaptation of The Great Gatsby
• Jonny Diamond celebrates a year of literary assholes with Kristen Arnett and drops a live "Am I the Literary Asshole?" question on our columnist
November 15, 2024
Samantha Harvey's Orbital won the Booker Prize! Next week, it's the National Book Awards! It's cold and flu season! Gosh, the year is really flying by.
• Jessie Gaynor talks with Jadie Stillwell and Nicole Blackwood about their piece on the Nancy Drew Convention and the sleuth's enduring appeal
• Ryan Chapman leaves a voicemail about his failed Booker prediction
• Drew reads some delightful answers to the Lit Hub Questionnaire from the 2024 National Book Award Finalists
A weekly behind-the-scenes dive into everything interesting, dynamic, strange, and wonderful happening in literary culture—featuring Lit Hub staff, columnists, and special guests! Hosted by Drew Broussard.
The Lit Hub Podcast is a production of Lit Hub Radio
Music by Dani Lencioni of Evelyn
Engineering and production by Stardust House