The Happy Writer with Marissa Meyer

Saying Farewell after 225 episodes... and Hello to The Happy Writer Book!

In this final (!) episode of the Happy Writer podcast, Marissa and Joanne chat about the past almost five years and 224 episodes of the podcast: favorite moments, what they learned, what they will (and won't!) miss, how many people tuned in, and more fun facts and stats. Also discussed: THE HAPPY WRITER book – how it came about, what changed thanks to the podcast, what's inside, what Marissa hopes readers take from it, a giveaway, and more! Show Notes: Happy Writer free downloads: https://www.marissameyer.com/the-happy-writer-book/Enter the giveaway! https://forms.gle/1sYqAJ4mV6mo55Mp9 The Happy Writer at Bookshop.orgOrder The Happy Writer: Get More Ideas, Write More Words, and Find More Joy from First Draft to Publication and Beyond https://bookshop.org/a/11756/9781250362377 Find out more and follow The Happy Writer on social media: https://www.marissameyer.com/podcast/