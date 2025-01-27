The Happy Writer with Marissa Meyer

Saying Farewell after 225 episodes... and Hello to The Happy Writer Book!
In this final (!) episode of the Happy Writer podcast, Marissa and Joanne chat about the past almost five years and 224 episodes of the podcast: favorite moments, what they learned, what they will (and won't!) miss, how many people tuned in, and more fun facts and stats. Also discussed: THE HAPPY WRITER book – how it came about, what changed thanks to the podcast, what's inside, what Marissa hopes readers take from it, a giveaway, and more! Show Notes: Happy Writer free downloads: https://www.marissameyer.com/the-happy-writer-book/Enter the giveaway! https://forms.gle/1sYqAJ4mV6mo55Mp9
Gothic Romances and Ghosts Galore! with J. Ann Thomas - The Spirit Collection of Thorne Hall
Marissa chats with J. Ann Thomas about her new adult gothic ghost novel, THE SPIRIT COLLECTION OF THORNE HALL. Also in this episode: the unpredictability of being a podcaster with children, how publishing can be a roller coaster of a career, creating love interests that are not perfect but are perfect for the character, using a real house and its blueprints and diagrams to keep track of ghosts (!), using real people (alive and dead) to inspire characters, character names, narrating your own audio books, and so much more! Show Notes: Ventfort Hall Museum in Lennox, MA: https://gildedage.org/ MOMA Mourning Clothes exhibit: https://www.metmuseum.org/exhibitions/listings/2014/death-becomes-herChild Ballads: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Child_Ballads
Militant Outlines and Author Vulnerability with Trisha Tobias - Honeysuckle and Bone
Marissa chats with Trisha Tobias about her debut gothic YA, HONEYSUCKLE AND BONE. Also discussed: creating author signatures, writing fanfiction across fandoms, writing from a place of grief and vulnerability and using writing to help process, researching a far-off setting through family and the internet, flawed and unreliable characters, militant outlining, fearing the blank page, how becoming a published author can make for a more empathetic editor, and so much more!
Banter, Love Confessions, and IP Projects with Paul Coccia - Recommended Reading
In this first episode of 2025, Marissa chats with Paul Coccia about his upcoming YA romance, RECOMMENDED READING. Also discussed in this episode: Glitterature, projects taking time to find the perfect home and market, feeling confident enough to follow your own path, intellectual property (IP) projects and the audition process, working to a provided beat sheet, prologues and opening scenes, writing great banter and love confessions, and so much more!
Celebrating Accomplishments and Setting Writing Goals for the New Year - with Tamara Moss
Marissa is joined by repeat podcast guest, author, longtime critique partner, fellow Sailor Moon fanfiction writer and now, cowriter, Tamara Moss. Discussed in this episode: Tamara and Marissa's writing accomplishments for 2024 and how they celebrated (hint: Tamara shares the kind of 'celebration' we don't recommend), the benefits of cleaning and decluttering, looking forward to what's ahead for 2025, Parkinson's Law, goal-setting and breaking down goals to be manageable, being kind to yourself, SMART goals, staying motivated, and more! Show Notes: Tamara's other episode: https://www.buzzsprout.com/950767/episodes/4229966-epic-world-building-advice-with-tamara-moss-lintang-and-the-pirate-queen The Deadbolt Mystery Society: https://deadboltmysterysociety.com/ Getting Things Done: https://bookshop.org/a/11756/9780143126560
Writer's Block? Rejection? Impostor Syndrome? Writing is full of ups and downs, but we can still find plenty of joy on this creative journey! Bestselling author Marissa Meyer interviews writers and industry professionals about books, craft, and publishing, to find out how we can all bring more joy to our writing process and career.