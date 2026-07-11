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The Golf Mindset
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The Golf Mindset

Donald Jackson
BaseballGolf
The Golf Mindset
Latest episode

14 episodes

  • The Golf Mindset

    How to Choose Your First Golf Clubs [Episode 14]

    07/11/2026 | 12 mins.
    How to Choose Your First Golf Clubs
    Buying your first set of golf clubs can feel overwhelming, but it doesn't have to be. In this episode, we break down everything beginners need to know when choosing the right clubs, from understanding the different types of clubs to selecting the best set based on your skill level, budget, and playing style. We also discuss the importance of club fitting, common mistakes first-time buyers make, and whether new or used clubs offer the best value. Whether you're just getting started or looking to make a smart investment in your golf journey, this episode provides practical tips to help you choose your first golf clubs with confidence.
  • The Golf Mindset

    Golf Terminology Explained [Episode 13]

    07/06/2026 | 13 mins.
    New to golf or looking to better understand the language of the game? In this episode, we break down the most common golf terms in a simple and easy-to-follow way. Learn the meanings of birdie, eagle, bogey, par, handicap, fairway, bunker, green, tee box, and many more essential expressions used by players and commentators. We also explain how these terms fit into real gameplay, making it easier to follow tournaments and improve your own understanding of the sport. Whether you're a beginner, a casual fan, or an aspiring golfer, this episode provides a clear introduction to the vocabulary that brings the game to life. Tune in and build your golf knowledge with confidence.
  • The Golf Mindset

    Understanding Par, Birdie & Eagle [Episode 12]

    07/05/2026 | 14 mins.
    Understanding Par, Birdie & Eagle
    Golf has its own unique language, and terms like par, birdie, and eagle are at the heart of every round. In this episode, we break down what these scoring terms mean, how they are calculated, and why they matter in both casual and professional golf. Learn how players strategize to score under par, what it takes to achieve a birdie or eagle, and how these milestones can influence the outcome of a tournament. Whether you're new to golf or looking to deepen your understanding of the game, this episode provides a clear and enjoyable guide to the scoring system that defines the sport.
  • The Golf Mindset

    Golf Etiquette Every Player Should Know [Episode 11]

    07/02/2026 | 11 mins.
    Golf Etiquette Every Player Should Know
    Golf is more than just skill and strategy—it's also a game built on respect, honesty, and good etiquette. In this episode, we explore the essential rules of golf etiquette that every player should know, from maintaining a good pace of play and caring for the course to respecting fellow golfers and following proper on-course behavior. Learn how these simple practices create a more enjoyable experience for everyone.
    Whether you're a beginner stepping onto the course for the first time or an experienced golfer looking to refresh your knowledge, this copyright-free episode offers practical tips and timeless etiquette guidelines. Tune in to discover how good sportsmanship, courtesy, and respect are just as important as a great golf swing.
  • The Golf Mindset

    What Is a Handicap? [Episode 10]

    06/25/2026 | 10 mins.
    What Is a Handicap?
    A golf handicap is one of the most important concepts in the game, allowing players of different skill levels to compete on a fair basis. In this episode, we explain what a golf handicap is, how it is calculated, and why it matters for both casual and competitive golfers. Learn how handicap indexes work, how scores are adjusted, and how improving your game can affect your handicap over time. Whether you're new to golf or looking to better understand the scoring system, this episode offers a simple and practical guide to one of the sport’s most valuable features.
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About The Golf Mindset
Welcome to The Golf Mindset, the podcast where golf is more than just a game—it's a way of thinking. Each episode explores the strategies, mental toughness, discipline, and decision-making skills that separate great golfers from the rest.Whether you're
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