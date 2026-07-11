How to Choose Your First Golf Clubs

Buying your first set of golf clubs can feel overwhelming, but it doesn't have to be. In this episode, we break down everything beginners need to know when choosing the right clubs, from understanding the different types of clubs to selecting the best set based on your skill level, budget, and playing style. We also discuss the importance of club fitting, common mistakes first-time buyers make, and whether new or used clubs offer the best value. Whether you're just getting started or looking to make a smart investment in your golf journey, this episode provides practical tips to help you choose your first golf clubs with confidence.