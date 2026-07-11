New to golf or looking to better understand the language of the game? In this episode, we break down the most common golf terms in a simple and easy-to-follow way. Learn the meanings of birdie, eagle, bogey, par, handicap, fairway, bunker, green, tee box, and many more essential expressions used by players and commentators. We also explain how these terms fit into real gameplay, making it easier to follow tournaments and improve your own understanding of the sport. Whether you're a beginner, a casual fan, or an aspiring golfer, this episode provides a clear introduction to the vocabulary that brings the game to life. Tune in and build your golf knowledge with confidence.