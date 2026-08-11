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The Betrayal of Shohei Ohtani
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The Betrayal of Shohei Ohtani

ESPN
BaseballSports
The Betrayal of Shohei Ohtani
Latest episode

7 episodes

  • The Betrayal of Shohei Ohtani

    Footnote

    08/11/2026 | 37 mins.
    One man begins a prison sentence and the other goes on a World Series run, but putting to rest questions about what really happened between these two men isn’t so simple.
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  • The Betrayal of Shohei Ohtani

    The Feds

    08/06/2026 | 33 mins.
    Encrypted text messages, a trunk full of baseball cards, and a private bank account - federal law enforcement takes us inside their investigation of Shohei and Ippei.

    Next episode coming Tuesday, August 11th.
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  • The Betrayal of Shohei Ohtani

    The Bookie

    08/04/2026 | 39 mins.
    Matt Bowyer was running one of the largest illegal sports betting operations in the country when he thought he scored the client of a lifetime.

    Next episode coming Thursday, August 6th.
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  • The Betrayal of Shohei Ohtani

    Baseball Boy

    07/30/2026 | 45 mins.
    Shohei’s life has been well-documented since he was a young baseball phenom in Japan, but digging into Ippei’s past reveals a more complicated picture than anyone knew.

    Next episode coming Tuesday, August 4th.
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  • The Betrayal of Shohei Ohtani

    The Interview

    07/28/2026 | 48 mins.
    A surprising interview takes a strange turn and deepens the mystery around Shohei Ohtani and his long-time interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara.

    Episodes drop every Tuesday and Thursday. Thank you for listening.
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About The Betrayal of Shohei Ohtani
They were a team. Shohei and Ippei. They called themselves brothers. One was a young superstar destined for the Hall of Fame. The other was the hero’s valet – his translator, fixer, assistant, protector, and confidant. As Shohei Ohtani’s star rose to the heavens, Ippei Mizuhara kept him grounded. But in the spring of 2024, just weeks after celebrating Ohtani’s new 10-year, $700-million contract, their friendship was over. Someone had betrayed their best friend. From 30 for 30 Podcasts, the real story behind the scandal that almost ruined it all. Episodes drop Tuesdays and Thursdays.
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BaseballSportsTrue Crime

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