A surprising interview takes a strange turn and deepens the mystery around Shohei Ohtani and his long-time interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara. Episodes drop every Tuesday and Thursday. Thank you for listening. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

Shohei’s life has been well-documented since he was a young baseball phenom in Japan, but digging into Ippei’s past reveals a more complicated picture than anyone knew. Next episode coming Tuesday, August 4th. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

Matt Bowyer was running one of the largest illegal sports betting operations in the country when he thought he scored the client of a lifetime. Next episode coming Thursday, August 6th. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

Encrypted text messages, a trunk full of baseball cards, and a private bank account - federal law enforcement takes us inside their investigation of Shohei and Ippei. Next episode coming Tuesday, August 11th. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

One man begins a prison sentence and the other goes on a World Series run, but putting to rest questions about what really happened between these two men isn’t so simple. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

About The Betrayal of Shohei Ohtani

About The Betrayal of Shohei Ohtani

About The Betrayal of Shohei Ohtani