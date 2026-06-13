It’s time for another episode of Carbage Time, where we here at The Autopian argue about our dumb takes. Because, like all humans, we have opinions about things, specifically car things, and we’re deluded enough to think that, bafflingly, you need to hear about these opinions! So if you’re pining to hear us opining, boy are you in luck. Last week, in our very first episode of the series, David and Matt discussed the largely disastrous Ferrari Luce. This time Matt and I are going to talk about something far more accessible than some poorly-designed and overpriced battery-powered Ferrari: drive modes.

Yes, drive modes. My suspicion is that it took you a moment to remember just what the hell those things were, because while it’s fairly likely your car has them – if you have a relatively modern car, made in, say, the last decade and a half or so, at least – I also suspect you probably haven’t used them in a while.