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Carbage Time

The Autopian
AutomotiveComedy
Carbage Time
Latest episode

41 episodes

  • Carbage Time

    Ford's Tiny $30,000 EV Pickup Truck Is Totally A REAL Pickup Truck

    06/13/2026 | 31 mins.
    After David Tracy and Griffin Riley saw Ford's new EV pickup truck testing down in Long Beach, we had a lot of people weigh in with their thoughts about what is and isn't a real pickup truck, which brings us HERE! Listen in now!

    Hosts: David Tracy, Jason Torchinsky
    Producer: Griffin Riley
    Music: Artlist
    Read more of our thoughts at our website: https://www.theautopian.com/ And follow us on all your favorite social media pages!
    Instagram: / theautopian
    YouTube: / @theautopian
    TikTok: / the_autopian
    Facebook: / theautopian
    X: https://x.com/the_autopian

    Buy your Autopian merch here: https://galpinautosports.myshopify.co... Have any story ideas?
    Email them to tips@theautopian.com
  • Carbage Time

    Drive Modes On Cars Are Stupid, At Least Most Of The Time

    06/05/2026 | 25 mins.
    It’s time for another episode of Carbage Time, where we here at The Autopian argue about our dumb takes. Because, like all humans, we have opinions about things, specifically car things, and we’re deluded enough to think that, bafflingly, you need to hear about these opinions! So if you’re pining to hear us opining, boy are you in luck. Last week, in our very first episode of the series, David and Matt discussed the largely disastrous Ferrari Luce. This time Matt and I are going to talk about something far more accessible than some poorly-designed and overpriced battery-powered Ferrari: drive modes.
    Yes, drive modes. My suspicion is that it took you a moment to remember just what the hell those things were, because while it’s fairly likely your car has them – if you have a relatively modern car, made in, say, the last decade and a half or so, at least – I also suspect you probably haven’t used them in a while.
  • Carbage Time

    The Ferrari Luce Didn’t Stand a CHANCE!

    05/27/2026 | 30 mins.
    Welcome back to The Autopian Podcast, now the Autopian "Carbage Time Podcast," where we get to discuss our most radioactive takes, and who better to start than our own Matt Hardigree, an eternal spring of bad opinions. Can he convince David Tracy that the Ferrari Luce wasn't sort of doomed from the beginning?
  • Carbage Time

    Crew Show; The Autopian’s Predictions For 2024

    01/03/2024 | 1h 7 mins.
    This podcast is brought to by "Torch's heart". He really gave it his all for this one.
    Join the entire Autopian staff as they round up the final podcast of Season 2: DT, Beau, Matt. Adrian, Mercedes, Peter, Thomas, The Goss and a very special appearance by Jason Torchinsky.
    The Heartbeat of America.
    Mentioned in this episode:
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  • Carbage Time

    Torch update, and Subaru tells us all about the new Forester and BRZ

    12/27/2023 | 31 mins.
    First, Matt and DT talk updates on Torch and his bum heart, then they begin pathetically groveling for membership and a top it off with a preamble to a short but sweet Subaru chat at the Los Angeles Auto Show.
    Here's to Torch getting his carburetor back to optimum performance!
    Happy Holidays, Autopians!
    Mentioned in this episode:
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About Carbage Time
From the hit automotive counter culture website THE AUTOPIAN, The Autopian 'Carbage Time' podcast features your favorite Autopian writers and guests debating the hot topics of the day. The Autopian is the ultimate car-culture website run by obsessive car nerds who want nothing more than to make people laugh while teaching them about geeky car minutiae. Founded by the two most-read Jalopnik writers ever, Jason Torchinsky (an artist and comedian) and David Tracy (an automotive engineer) — along with prolific businessman/TV personality Beau Boeckmann — the site places a strong focus on technical expertise, leveraging industry insiders to provide key insight into the automotive world. But as detailed as things get at The Autopian, the site’s main focus is to create fun, engaging content that fosters an inclusive, close-knit automotive community. Beau, David, and Jason literally created the website’s mission statement while sitting in a 1901 Sunbeam-Mabley, surrounded by postwar microcars like a Messerschmitt Tiger (see image above). That mission statement, by the way, is: The Autopian exists to serve the car enthusiast community by creating content that informs and entertains, while celebrating the unifying quality of automobiles.
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