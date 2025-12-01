Speaking the Word: The art of Caleb "The Negro Artist" Rainey
In this bonus series we're looking at modern artists using art as a tool of resistance. Today: Caleb "The Negro Artist" Rainey. Connect with Caleb at TheNegroArtist.comThis is The Art of Resistance, a podcast about using writing, music, and all kinds of art to resist the status quo. The show is made by Rebel Yell Creative and Amy Lee Lillard. Want more? View full transcript, sources, videos and art at www.theartofresistancepodcast.com. Subscribe at rebelyellcreative.com to learn more about making art as resistance.And buy us a coffee to keep the show going!
--------
15:56
--------
15:56
Introducing...Performing the Revolution
Performing the Revolution comes from the team at Radical Evolution. Check out the first episode here, then listen to the full four-episode series in your favorite podcast player. In this episode: Meet Jana Natya Manch aka Janam, one of India's storied street theatre companies. We follow their journey from one of their most crucial, catalyzing and tragic moments in the 1980's, all the way through to the work they make today. Learn more about the show! And big thanks to Remoy Phillip and Meropi Peponides for reaching out, and for creating this wonderful show! _____This is The Art of Resistance, a podcast about using writing, music, and all kinds of art to resist the status quo. The show is made by Rebel Yell Creative and Amy Lee Lillard. Want more? View full transcript, sources, videos and art at www.theartofresistancepodcast.com. Subscribe at rebelyellcreative.com to learn more about making art as resistance.And buy us a coffee to keep the show going!
--------
46:48
--------
46:48
B-Boy Rebellion: The art of Chuy Renteria
In this bonus series we're looking at modern artists using art as a tool of resistance. Today: Chuy Renteria. Connect with Chuy at chuyrenteria.bsky.social and Little Village magazine. This is The Art of Resistance, a podcast about using writing, music, and all kinds of art to resist the status quo. The show is made by Rebel Yell Creative and Amy Lee Lillard. Want more? View full transcript, sources, videos and art at www.theartofresistancepodcast.com. Subscribe at rebelyellcreative.com to learn more about making art as resistance.And buy us a coffee to keep the show going! Mentioned in this episode:Join the Rebel Yell Creative CommunityLearn more at www.rebelyellcreative.com/connect!
--------
11:09
--------
11:09
“Sacklers Lie, Thousands Die”: The art of Nan Goldin and P.A.I.N.
This is a special bonus episode of The Art of Resistance, focusing on modern artists creating writing, music, and more to resist the status quo. What can we learn from the story of Nan Goldin and Prescription Addiction Intervention Now, or P.A.I.N., about how to make art as resistance today and tomorrow?This is The Art of Resistance, a podcast about using writing, music, and all kinds of art to resist the status quo. The show is made by Rebel Yell Creative and Amy Lee Lillard. Want more? View full transcript, sources, videos and art at www.theartofresistancepodcast.com. Subscribe at rebelyellcreative.com to learn more about making art as resistance.And buy us a coffee to keep the show going! Mentioned in this episode:Join the Rebel Yell Creative CommunityLearn more at www.rebelyellcreative.com/connect!
--------
10:42
--------
10:42
Season 1 Epilogue: Behind the scenes, bonuses, and what's next
Let's wrap up Season 1, and look ahead to what's next! Featuring special appearances by the podcats: Ziggy Stardust, Winona Ryder, and Louise. This is The Art of Resistance, a podcast about using writing, music, and all kinds of art to resist the status quo. The show is made by Rebel Yell Creative and Amy Lee Lillard. Want more? View full transcript, sources, videos and art at www.theartofresistancepodcast.com. Subscribe at rebelyellcreative.com to learn more about making art as resistance.And buy us a coffee to keep the show going! Mentioned in this episode:Join the Rebel Yell Creative CommunityLearn more at www.rebelyellcreative.com/connect!
A podcast about using writing, music, and all kinds of art to resist the status quo. From Gran Fury to Riot Grrrl, from Emory Douglas to Zitkála-Šá, from Samizdat to W.I.T.C.H., we examine how artists have used their work to resist, and what we can learn from them to make art as resistance today.