Introducing...Performing the Revolution

Performing the Revolution comes from the team at Radical Evolution. Check out the first episode here, then listen to the full four-episode series in your favorite podcast player. In this episode: Meet Jana Natya Manch aka Janam, one of India's storied street theatre companies. We follow their journey from one of their most crucial, catalyzing and tragic moments in the 1980's, all the way through to the work they make today. Learn more about the show! And big thanks to Remoy Phillip and Meropi Peponides for reaching out, and for creating this wonderful show!