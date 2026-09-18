Recorded live at the Defender Burghley Horse Trials, William and Alice Fox-Pitt join Pippa Funnell and Tristan Phipps for a very special episode of Talk Horse, brought to you in partnership with Musto.



And we have a fantastic offer from Musto for the Talk Horse family! Use code TALKHORSE15 to receive 15% off everything on the website, including already discounted products, until midnight on 16 September 2026. Cannot be used with any other offer.



William reflects on his extraordinary eventing career, the horses and moments that shaped it, and his many unforgettable experiences competing at Burghley. He also shares how his relationship with the event has changed since stepping away from competition and what it is like watching the next generation take on one of the toughest challenges in the sport.



Alice takes us behind the scenes of her own life with horses, from competing and racing to becoming one of the most recognisable voices in equestrian broadcasting. Together, they reveal what life is really like in the Fox-Pitt household, how they balance horses, work and family, and whether they always agree when it comes to the sport they both love.



Send us your questions for Fridays Free Rein Friday on info@talk-horse.com



London International Horse Show are bringing us an eventing extravaganza at this December’s show. Get your tickets now for the evening performance on Friday 18 December for this historic masterclass! TALKHORSE10 to get 10% off.

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