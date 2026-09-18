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86 episodes
Pippa's Olympic Name Drama, Burghley Debrief & Starting Young Horses | Free Rein Friday09/18/2026 | 29 mins.Pippa and Tristan catch up on a packed week in the equestrian world:
Asian Games Countdown: Pippa shares the behind-the-scenes prep and travel logistics heading out to Japan.
Burghley Highlights: Reflecting on past Burghley memories and celebrating Gemma Stevens' emotional and well-deserved five-star win with Chilli Knight.
The Olympic Name Story: Pippa explains the hilarious (and slightly awkward) story behind her name change ahead of the Athens Olympic Games.
To get the best discount off your NordVPN plan - go to nordvpn.com/talkhorse - Our link will also give you 4 extra months on the 2-year plan and there's no risk with Nord’s 30 day money-back guarantee!
🎟️ London International Horse Show Tickets: Use code TALKHORSE10 at checkout for a discount on tickets: https://londonhorseshow.com/
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- Recorded live at the Defender Burghley Horse Trials, Pippa and Tristan are joined by one of eventing’s biggest stars, Ros Canter. Ros reflects on the moments that have shaped her remarkable career, from Olympic glory and championship success to the horses and people who helped her along the way.
She also shares what it takes to perform under pressure, how she builds a partnership with each horse and what makes Burghley such a unique and formidable challenge. Plus, Ros reveals what it's like juggling life as a mother of two whilst being one of the best eventers in the world.
To get the best discount off your NordVPN plan - go to nordvpn.com/talkhorse - Our link will also give you 4 extra months on the 2-year plan and there's no risk with Nord’s 30 day money-back guarantee!
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- We’re all still recovering from the brilliance of Burghley, so we’ve got a slightly different Free Rein Friday for you this week. Recorded at Pippa’s yard in July, it’s double Funnell trouble, with an in-depth chat with Pippa and William from their sofa!
They talk training, competition, life with horses and what they’re really like away from the arena.
In this episode:
Pippa vs William: We find out how their coaching styles differ, who is the tougher trainer and how they approach getting the best out of horses and riders.
Life with Horses: Pippa and William talk about balancing riding, coaching, the Billy Stud and travelling, and whether they ever actually manage to take a day off.
Training & Horsemanship: From working with young horses to getting the basics right, Pippa and William talk about how they train and the importance of building trust between horse and rider.
Competition Nerves: Pippa and William compare how they are before a big competition, including Pippa's nerves and William insisting he's not grumpy, just "focused".
Life at Home: We hear about gardening, barbecues, new cushions and William's idea of a romantic evening involving a tractor and spreading muck.
Don't forget to use code TALKHORSE10 for a special discount on tickets for the London International Horse Show this December including the brand new eventing masterclass on Friday 18th.
🌎 Get an exclusive 15% discount on Saily data plans! Use the code TALKHORSE at checkout. Download the Saily app or visit: Saily
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- Recorded live at the Defender Burghley Horse Trials, William and Alice Fox-Pitt join Pippa Funnell and Tristan Phipps for a very special episode of Talk Horse, brought to you in partnership with Musto.
And we have a fantastic offer from Musto for the Talk Horse family! Use code TALKHORSE15 to receive 15% off everything on the website, including already discounted products, until midnight on 16 September 2026. Cannot be used with any other offer.
William reflects on his extraordinary eventing career, the horses and moments that shaped it, and his many unforgettable experiences competing at Burghley. He also shares how his relationship with the event has changed since stepping away from competition and what it is like watching the next generation take on one of the toughest challenges in the sport.
Alice takes us behind the scenes of her own life with horses, from competing and racing to becoming one of the most recognisable voices in equestrian broadcasting. Together, they reveal what life is really like in the Fox-Pitt household, how they balance horses, work and family, and whether they always agree when it comes to the sport they both love.
Send us your questions for Fridays Free Rein Friday on info@talk-horse.com
London International Horse Show are bringing us an eventing extravaganza at this December’s show. Get your tickets now for the evening performance on Friday 18 December for this historic masterclass! TALKHORSE10 to get 10% off.
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Free Rein Friday - Burghley Look Forward, Young Horse Advice & Safari Adventures09/04/2026 | 29 mins.Don't forget to use code TALKHORSE10 for a special discount on tickets for the London International Horse Show this December including the brand new eventing masterclass on Friday 18th.
Welcome back to another Free Rein Friday catch-up on Talk Horse! 🐴 This week, Pippa Funnell and Tristan Phipps are diving into everything from exciting new partnerships to your most pressing equestrian questions.
In this episode:
The Safari Launch: We announce our new partnership with Steadfast and try on some rather "bougie" safari hats.
For more details check out https://steadfast.africa/ and use code TALKHORSE for some lovely extras.
Burghley & Norway: Tristan shares stories from his "international modeling" trip to the Norwegian fjords, and we look ahead to the action at Burghley.
Training Your First Youngster: Pippa provides invaluable advice on the "ABC" method of training young horses, emphasizing trust, consistency, and reading body language.
Career Reflections: Pippa answers what she might have done differently in her career (clue: it involves the water!) and shares the joy of the journey with every horse.
Community Highlights: We reveal some incredible moss flower arrangements from our listeners and play another round of "Lone Ranger."
🌎 Get an exclusive 15% discount on Saily data plans! Use the code TALKHORSE at checkout. Download the Saily app or visit: https://saily.com/talkhorse
#TalkHorse #PippaFunnell #TristanPhipps #Eventing #HorseTraining #BurghleyHT #EquestrianPodcast
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About Talk Horse
Saddle up for tales of triumph, drama, and equestrian life as we gallop through the highs and lows of the horse world. Hosted by Olympic eventer and equestrian enthusiast Pippa Funnell, alongside Made in Chelsea 's Tristan Phipps, a newcomer to the horse world. They’ll be joined by trailblazers and icons of the equestrian scene—from dressage to dead heats, ponies to polo, and everything in between.Podcast website
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