Stage Combat: A Mental Health Story

Welcome to the new, groundbreaking podcast series about a leading actor who experiences a mental health crisis at one of the most powerful theatres in the country: The Goodspeed Opera House in East Haddam, Connecticut.



In 2019, Sean Hayden thought he had booked the role of his dreams at the prestigious Goodspeed in its production of "Billy Elliot, The Musical." As he drove over the Connecticut river and laid his eyes on the fairy tale Opera House for the first time, Sean had no idea what would be looming behind its doors. "Stage Combat: A Mental Health Story" takes the listener into the insular world of the theatre industry in which the unspoken rule is, “You are not supposed to speak up. Or there will be consequences.”



If you thought all the drama happens on stage, wait until you hear what happens after the curtain closes in this immersive listening experience.



In a unique format, each episode is followed by a short “post-show talk back” with Sean and a mental health professional. Together they unpack the issues presented in the episode in provocative conversations about mental health and the theatre industry.



