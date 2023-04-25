Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Stage Combat: A Mental Health Story in the App
Listen to Stage Combat: A Mental Health Story in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsArts
Stage Combat: A Mental Health Story

Stage Combat: A Mental Health Story

Podcast Stage Combat: A Mental Health Story
Podcast Stage Combat: A Mental Health Story

Stage Combat: A Mental Health Story

Haywood Productions, LLC
add
Welcome to the new, groundbreaking podcast series about a leading actor who experiences a mental health crisis at one of the most powerful theatres in the count... More
ArtsPerforming ArtsHealth & FitnessMental Health
Welcome to the new, groundbreaking podcast series about a leading actor who experiences a mental health crisis at one of the most powerful theatres in the count... More

Available Episodes

5 of 7
  • "Solidarity Roadkill" / "Fight Call"
    Season 1, Episode 4Synopsis: Things heat up on the Goodspeed stage during the stage combat sequences of Billy Elliot.Content warning: strong language.Post Show Talk Back: Sean chats with clinical psychologist Dr. Alisa Hurwitz about "consent" in the workplace.Directed and narrated by Sean Hayden for Haywood Productions, LLC.Recorded and edited by Andrew Linn.Podcast icon designed by Fran Pinter-Parrott.Produced by Haywood Productions, LLC.A thank you to the voice actors of Stage Combat!Sean Hayden is the CEO of Haywood Productions, LLC.  As a professional actor, Sean has appeared in two Broadway national tours and in plays and musicals in theaters across the country.    He is a proud union member of Actors' Equity Association.  As a mental health advocate, Sean has provided thought leadership on how employers can better support the mental health of their employees in HR Future (South Africa), Workplace Wellbeing Professional (UK), Canadian Occupational Safety and HR.com.   His op-ed on “Men and Mental Health” appears in The Economic Times.   Sean resides in New York City and in upstate New York with his husband, a screenwriter.   Dr. Alisa Hurwitz: Dr. Alisa Hurwitz is a clinical psychologist in group private practice in New Hampshire, specializing in the Autism spectrum and gender identity. Dr. Hurwitz also applies her professional knowledge to consult with theater companies, conduct post-show talkbacks and interview Broadway actors. You can follow her at drdrama.com and on Instagram @thedrdrama.Follow us:Instagram @stagecombatthepodcastIGFacebook, TikTok and LinkedIn:  Stage Combat the PodcastEmail us:  [email protected] Your Story!Mental Health Resources:The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) is a free, nationwide peer-support service providing information, resource referrals and support to people living with a mental health condition.  Call the help line at 1 800 950 6264 or text to 62640. If you or someone or know is in crisis or contemplating self-harm, you can reach out to the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by simply dialing or texting 988.  
    5/23/2023
    41:25
  • "All About Chad"
    Season 1 Episode 3Synopsis: A replacement actor brought in two weeks before rehearsals for Billy Elliot may change everything for Sean.  Content warning:  strong language.Post Show Talk Back:  Sean chats with clinical psychologist Dr. Michelle Sherman about her study with the American Psychological Association about the mental health effects acting can have on performing artists.Directed and narrated by Sean Hayden for Haywood Productions, LLC.Recorded and edited by Andrew Linn.Podcast icon designed by Fran Pinter-Parrott.Produced by Haywood Productions, LLC.Sean Hayden is the CEO of Haywood Productions, LLC.  As a professional actor, Sean has appeared in two Broadway national tours and in plays and musicals in theaters across the country.    He is a proud union member of Actors' Equity Association.  As a mental health advocate, Sean has provided thought leadership on how employers can better support the mental health of their employees in HR Future (South Africa), Workplace Wellbeing Professional (UK), Canadian Occupational Safety and HR.com.   His op-ed on “Men and Mental Health” appears in The Economic Times.   Sean resides in New York City and upstate New York with his husband, a screenwriter.   Dr. Michelle Sherman earned her Ph.D. in clinical psychology from the University of Missouri-Columbia and is in private practice in Minneapolis. Dr. Sherman is a Fellow of the American Psychological Association and is Board Certified in Couple and Family Psychology. She is also the Editor in Chief of the APA Division 43 (Society of Couple and Family Psychology) journal, Couple and Family Psychology: Research and Practice. She was recently named the Family Psychologist of the Year by the Society of Couples and Family Psychology of the American Psychological Association. She has published over 75 articles in peer-reviewed journals, has received over $3.2 million in grant funding, and has given several hundred workshops nationally and internationally. Follow us:Instagram @stagecombatthepodcastIGFacebook, TikTok and LinkedIn:  Stage Combat the PodcastEmail us:  [email protected] Your Story!Mental Health Resources:The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) is a free, nationwide peer-support service providing information, resource referrals and support to people living with a mental health condition.  Call the help line at 1 800 950 6264 or text to 62640. If you or someone or know is in crisis or contemplating self-harm, you can reach out to the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by simply dialing or texting 988.  
    5/16/2023
    34:11
  • "Welcome to the Goodspeed"
    PREMIERE EPISODE!Synopsis: An actor gets a second chance late in his career by booking a leading role at one of the most prestigious and powerful theatres in the country.Content warning:  strong language.Stay tuned at the end of this episode for a trailer of what's coming up this season on Stage Combat: A Mental Health Story.Directed and narrated by Sean Hayden for Haywood Productions, LLC.Recorded and edited by Andrew Linn.Produced by Haywood Productions, LLC.Podcast icon designed by Fran Pinter-Parrott.Sean Hayden is the CEO of Haywood Productions, LLC.  As a professional actor, Sean has appeared in two Broadway national tours and in plays and musicals in theaters across the country.    He is a proud union member of Actors' Equity Association.  As a mental health advocate, Sean has provided thought leadership on how employers can better support the mental health of their employees in HR Future (South Africa), Workplace Wellbeing Professional (UK), Canadian Occupational Safety and HR.com.   His op-ed on “Men and Mental Health” appears in The Economic Times.   Sean resides in New York City and upstate New York with his husband, a screenwriter.   Follow us:Instagram @stagecombatthepodcastIGFacebook, TikTok and LinkedIn:  Stage Combat the PodcastEmail us:  [email protected] Your Story!Mental Health Resources:The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) is a free, nationwide peer-support service providing information, resource referrals and support to people living with a mental health condition.  Call the help line at 1 800 950 6264 or text to 62640. If you or someone or know is in crisis or contemplating self-harm, you can reach out to the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by simply dialing or texting 988.  
    5/16/2023
    32:39
  • "The Director"
    Season 1 Episode 2Synopsis: Sean begins a closing working relationship with the Broadway director helming Billy Elliot at the Goodspeed.Content warning: strong language; depiction of a panic attack.Post Show Talk Back:   Dr. Alisa Hurwitz joins Stage Combat to talk about the mental health story being portrayed on stage within the musical of Billy Elliot. Directed and narrated by Sean Hayden for Haywood Productions, LLC.Recorded and edited by Andrew Linn.Podcast icon designed by Fran Pinter-Parrott.Produced by Haywood Productions, LLC.Sean Hayden is the CEO of Haywood Productions, LLC.  As a professional actor, Sean has appeared in two Broadway national tours and in plays and musicals in theaters across the country.    He is a proud union member of Actors' Equity Association.  As a mental health advocate, Sean has provided thought leadership on how employers can better support the mental health of their employees in HR Future (South Africa), Workplace Wellbeing Professional (UK), Canadian Occupational Safety and HR.com.   His op-ed on “Men and Mental Health” appears in The Economic Times.   Sean resides in New York City and upstate New York with his husband, a screenwriter.   Dr. Alisa Hurwitz is a clinical psychologist in group private practice in New Hampshire, specializing in the Autism spectrum and gender identity. Dr. Hurwitz also applies her professional knowledge to consult with theater companies, conduct post-show talkbacks and interview Broadway actors. You can follow her at drdrama.com and on Instagram @thedrdrama.A special thank you to the voice actors of Stage Combat!Follow us: Instagram @stagecombatthepodcastIGFacebook, TikTok and LinkedIn:  Stage Combat the PodcastEmail us:  [email protected] Your Story!Mental Health Resources:The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) is a free, nationwide peer-support service providing information, resource referrals and support to people living with a mental health condition.  Call the help line at 1 800 950 6264 or text to 62640. If you or someone or know is in crisis or contemplating self-harm, you can reach out to the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by simply dialing or texting 988.  
    5/16/2023
    36:16
  • Mega Trailer: "You Won't Break Me"
    Listen to the mega trailer of "Stage Combat: A Mental Health Story" before it premieres on May 16, 2023!Content warning: contains strong language.
    4/25/2023
    5:04

More Arts podcasts

About Stage Combat: A Mental Health Story

Welcome to the new, groundbreaking podcast series about a leading actor who experiences a mental health crisis at one of the most powerful theatres in the country: The Goodspeed Opera House in East Haddam, Connecticut.

In 2019, Sean Hayden thought he had booked the role of his dreams at the prestigious Goodspeed in its production of "Billy Elliot, The Musical." As he drove over the Connecticut river and laid his eyes on the fairy tale Opera House for the first time, Sean had no idea what would be looming behind its doors. "Stage Combat: A Mental Health Story" takes the listener into the insular world of the theatre industry in which the unspoken rule is, “You are not supposed to speak up. Or there will be consequences.”

If you thought all the drama happens on stage, wait until you hear what happens after the curtain closes in this immersive listening experience.

In a unique format, each episode is followed by a short “post-show talk back” with Sean and a mental health professional. Together they unpack the issues presented in the episode in provocative conversations about mental health and the theatre industry.

NEW EPISODES DROP ON TUESDAYS AND FRIDAYS!

Podcast website

Listen to Stage Combat: A Mental Health Story, Beacon of Light Podcast and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Stage Combat: A Mental Health Story

Stage Combat: A Mental Health Story

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store