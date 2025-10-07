Rotoworld Football Show – Fantasy Football

Week 5 Recap Show: Game-by-Game Review 2025-2026

(01:45) - Vikings defeat the Browns: Dillon Gabriel throws a pair of TDs in his first start. (12:45) - Panthers rally past the Dolphins: Rico Dowdle gains 206 yards and rushes for a score.(22:00) - Broncos upset the Eagles: Jalen Hurts tosses two TDs in the loss.(29:40) - Colts clobber the Raiders: Jonathan Taylor rushes for a trio of TDs. (36:45) - Lions beat the Bengals: Jake Browning throws 3 scores, but also 3 INTs.(42:25) - Bucs edge the Seahawks: Emeka Egbuka has 163 yards receiving and a TD.(51:30) - Saints top the Giants: Jaxson Dart tosses 2 TDs, but also 2 INTs.(64:00) - Titans outlast the Cardinals: Calvin Ridley has 131 yards receiving. (73:00) - Texans blow out the Ravens: C.J. Stroud throws 4 TDs.(78:35) - Commanders take care of the Chargers: Jacory Croskey-Merritt rushes for 111 yards and a score.(87:00) - Cowboys over the Jets: Dak Prescott tosses 4 TDs.