Rotoworld Football Show – Fantasy Football

Bengals trade for Joe Flacco, Chiefs-Jaguars Recap + Eagles-Giants Preview
(1:30) – Top Headlines: Bengals trade for Joe Flacco, Omarion Hampton placed on IR(14:50) – Chiefs at Jaguars Recap: Brian Thomas Jr. and Travis Hunter record best game of season, ranking Patrick Mahomes and Trevor Lawrence moving forward(38:00) – Giants at Eagles Preview: Philadelphia embraces the pass in Week 5, A.J. Brown stock report, Saquon Barkley's advantageous matchup, Cam Skattebo as the bell-cow RB, Theo Johnson trending up
Week 5 Recap Show: Game-by-Game Review 2025-2026
(01:45) - Vikings defeat the Browns: Dillon Gabriel throws a pair of TDs in his first start. (12:45) - Panthers rally past the Dolphins: Rico Dowdle gains 206 yards and rushes for a score.(22:00) - Broncos upset the Eagles: Jalen Hurts tosses two TDs in the loss.(29:40) - Colts clobber the Raiders: Jonathan Taylor rushes for a trio of TDs. (36:45) - Lions beat the Bengals: Jake Browning throws 3 scores, but also 3 INTs.(42:25) - Bucs edge the Seahawks: Emeka Egbuka has 163 yards receiving and a TD.(51:30) - Saints top the Giants: Jaxson Dart tosses 2 TDs, but also 2 INTs.(64:00) - Titans outlast the Cardinals: Calvin Ridley has 131 yards receiving. (73:00) - Texans blow out the Ravens: C.J. Stroud throws 4 TDs.(78:35) - Commanders take care of the Chargers: Jacory Croskey-Merritt rushes for 111 yards and a score.(87:00) - Cowboys over the Jets: Dak Prescott tosses 4 TDs.
Week 5 Start/Sit Q&A: Quinshon Judkins, Jaxson Dart + More
(5:00) – Patriots at Bills(11:55) – Commanders at Chargers(20:10) – Cowboys at Jets(26:15) – Raiders at Colts(32:35) – Chiefs at Jaguars(40:40) – Lions at Bengals(46:50) – Dolphins at Panthers(51:40) – Bucs at Seahawks(57:35) – Broncos at Eagles(1:02:40) – Vikings at Browns (in London)(1:07:30) – Giants at Saints(1:13:10) – Titans at Cardinals(1:17:50) – Texans at Ravens
Whether it’s season-long fantasy rankings, NFL draft analysis, DFS dart throws, betting implications or anything else NFL-related, the Rotoworld Football Show has you covered. Listen as RotoPat, Denny Carter, Kyle Dvorchak and others from the Rotoworld crew give their analysis and opinions on all things NFL on the Fantasy Sports Writers Association’s 2019 winner for Best Fantasy Football Podcast.