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47 episodes
- The Pokémon card market is moving in two completely different directions. Modern prices are correcting and beginning to stabilize, while vintage and mid-era cards are setting extraordinary new highs.
In the latest Pack Fresh Pulse, we break down major moves from Base Set Charizard, Southern Islands Mew, and Gengar & Mimikyu GX; examine the latest Ascended Heroes, Black Bolt, and White Flare data; discuss PSA’s changing submission tiers; and share what collectors and vendors are actually buying right now.
Question of the Week:
Is the modern Pokémon correction creating a buying opportunity, or would you rather put your money into vintage?
Download DeckTradr and use code PACKFRESH when you sign up!
https://www.decktradr.com/
Our Links!
https://discord.com/invite/aa6XDCm4Zg
🌐 https://pillar.io/washyourrhands
🃏 https://linktr.ee/pokedirect
💼 https://linktr.ee/cardboardvault
Will the Pokémon Card Bubble Pop? Your Biggest Questions Answered | Pack Fresh Podcast Ep. 3508/30/2026 | 1h 6 mins.You asked the questions, and we’re giving you our honest answers. In the first Pack Fresh Q&A, we discuss whether the modern Pokémon card bubble will pop, why collectors are saving for the 30th Anniversary, repetitive Mega Evolution sets, collecting on a budget, the future of card shows and streaming, PSA’s grading shutdown, mystery packs, competing TCGs, shipping six-figure cards, and some of the craziest things we’ve experienced as vendors.
Question of the Week:
Do you think the modern Pokémon card bubble will pop? What question should we answer in our next Q&A episode?
Our Links!
https://discord.com/invite/aa6XDCm4Zg
🌐 https://pillar.io/washyourrhands
🃏 https://linktr.ee/pokedirect
💼 https://linktr.ee/cardboardvault
Pokémon’s 30th Anniversary Set Could Be the Greatest Ever | Pack Fresh Podcast Ep. 3408/20/2026 | 43 mins.Pokémon’s 30th Anniversary Celebration could be one of the greatest sets the hobby has ever seen. In this episode, we break down everything we know so far, including the 30 collectible Pikachus, returning Classic Collection, new Futuristic Rares, Day and Night UPCs, product release schedule, potential prices, difficult pull rates, and the mysterious Mew card that has already created controversy before the set has even been released.
Question of the Week:
Will Pokémon’s 30th Anniversary Celebration become one of the greatest sets ever made, or has the hype become impossible to live up to? What card or product are you chasing most?
Our Links!
https://discord.com/invite/aa6XDCm4Zg
🌐 https://pillar.io/washyourrhands
🃏 https://linktr.ee/pokedirect
💼 https://linktr.ee/cardboardvault
The Pokémon Card Market Is Correcting… Where Are the Deals? | Pack Fresh Podcast Ep. 3307/29/2026 | 47 mins.The Pokémon card market is moving in some big ways, but not every part of the hobby is moving in the same direction. In the first Pack Fresh Pulse, we use market data from DeckTradr to break down the biggest gainers and losers, modern cards dropping in value, surprising grading opportunities, the best buys under $50, and what vendors are seeing firsthand as Pokémon’s 30th anniversary approaches.
Question of the Week:
Is this a healthy Pokémon market correction, or the buying opportunity collectors have been waiting for? What cards or sealed products are you buying right now?
Download DeckTradr and use code PACK for two weeks free!
https://apps.apple.com/us/app/decktradr/id6748241256
Our Links!
https://discord.com/invite/aa6XDCm4Zg
🌐 https://pillar.io/washyourrhands
🃏 https://linktr.ee/pokedirect
💼 https://linktr.ee/cardboardvault
- Spotify Description
Everyone sees the packed card shows, big Whatnot streams, and crazy Pokémon sales, but most people do not see the inventory grind, cash flow problems, burnout, travel, shipping, and constant pressure behind the scenes. In this episode, we break down the five hardest parts of being a Pokémon streamer or vendor and what it really takes to run this hobby like a business.
Question of the Week:
If someone handed you $5,000 to start a Pokémon business, would you vend, stream, buy collections, flip singles, or do something else?
Our Links!
https://discord.com/invite/aa6XDCm4Zg🌐 https://pillar.io/washyourrhands🃏 https://linktr.ee/pokedirect💼 https://linktr.ee/cardboardvault
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About Pack Fresh Podcast
Welcome to Pack Fresh Podcast, your premier destination for everything Pokémon ! Join us as we dive deep into the world of Pokémon cards, featuring expert discussions on collecting, trading, market trends, and current news. From vintage WOTC cards to the latest Mega expansions, we've got you covered!Podcast website
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