In this episode, I sit down with Amy Migdalia, founder of Restor3 Your Health, to dive deep into the intersections of entrepreneurship, discipline, and wellness. Amy shares her inspiring journey of building her brand while prioritizing clean living and holistic health. We explore how toxic ingredients in food, cleaning products, and everyday items impact our well-being, and Amy provides actionable tips on reclaiming your health one step at a time.

About Organically Addison Podcast

Hosted by Addison, founder of Sweet Addison’s and gluten-free food influencer, the Organically Addison Podcast is your go-to source for inspiration and insight into the world of wellness, entrepreneurship, and the journey of building a brand. Tune in to hear Addison’s personal stories and solo episodes on navigating life as an influencer and business owner, plus interviews with thought leaders in health, wellness, and the entrepreneurial space. This podcast is for anyone interested in living a healthier life, building a brand, or learning the ups and downs of entrepreneurship.