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20 episodes
Old Bull/ Young Bull Episode 18: Craven's Gov't Cheese, Simple vs. Complex Fly Design07/22/2026 | 49 mins.Click the links below to purchase the products from the video on our website: Craven's Gov't Cheesehttps://charliesflybox.com/products/government-cheese-cravens?variant=49688430739594VISIT OUR WEBSITE: https://charliesflybox.com/
Old Bull / Young Bull Episode 17: Fly Fishing Guides, Shoes, and "What'd ya Learn?"07/08/2026 | 56 mins.New shit in the shop:
Douglas SkyG 6 Piece https://charliesflybox.com/products/douglas-sky-g-travel-9-5wt-6-piece
Skwala Backeddy Wet Wading Sock https://charliesflybox.com/products/skwala-backed-wet-wading-sock
Fly of the week: Harrop's Last Chance Cripple
https://charliesflybox.com/products/last-chance-cripple-harrops-pmd
VISIT OUR WEBSITE: https://charliesflybox.com/
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About Old Bull/ Young Bull: The Charlie's Fly Box Podcast
Charlie Craven and Max Beauchene discuss fly shop happenings, fly fishing culture, and much more!Podcast website
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