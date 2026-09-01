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Old Bull/ Young Bull: The Charlie's Fly Box Podcast
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Old Bull/ Young Bull: The Charlie's Fly Box Podcast

Charlie's Fly Box
HobbiesLeisure
Old Bull/ Young Bull: The Charlie's Fly Box Podcast
Latest episode

20 episodes

  • Old Bull/ Young Bull: The Charlie's Fly Box Podcast

    Old Bull / Young Bull Episode 21: Slide Inn x CFB

    09/01/2026 | 1h 3 mins.
    We had so much fun hanging with the Slide Inn boys this past weekend and we hope you all enjoy!

    VISIT OUR WEBSITE: https://charliesflybox.com/
  • Old Bull/ Young Bull: The Charlie's Fly Box Podcast

    Old Bull/ Young Bull Episode 20: Dealing With HATERS

    08/19/2026 | 59 mins.
    New shit in the shop: MFC Compartment Boxeshttps://charliesflybox.com/products/mfc-clearwater-fly-box-8-compartmentsVISIT OUR WEBSITE: https://charliesflybox.com/
  • Old Bull/ Young Bull: The Charlie's Fly Box Podcast

    Old Bull / Young Bull Episode 19: Charlie's Fishing Trip and F'ed Up Guide Rigs

    08/05/2026 | 52 mins.
    VISIT OUR WEBSITE: https://charliesflybox.com/
  • Old Bull/ Young Bull: The Charlie's Fly Box Podcast

    Old Bull/ Young Bull Episode 18: Craven's Gov't Cheese, Simple vs. Complex Fly Design

    07/22/2026 | 49 mins.
    Click the links below to purchase the products from the video on our website: Craven's Gov't Cheesehttps://charliesflybox.com/products/government-cheese-cravens?variant=49688430739594VISIT OUR WEBSITE: https://charliesflybox.com/
  • Old Bull/ Young Bull: The Charlie's Fly Box Podcast

    Old Bull / Young Bull Episode 17: Fly Fishing Guides, Shoes, and "What'd ya Learn?"

    07/08/2026 | 56 mins.
    New shit in the shop:
    Douglas SkyG 6 Piece https://charliesflybox.com/products/douglas-sky-g-travel-9-5wt-6-piece
    Skwala Backeddy Wet Wading Sock https://charliesflybox.com/products/skwala-backed-wet-wading-sock
    Fly of the week: Harrop's Last Chance Cripple
    https://charliesflybox.com/products/last-chance-cripple-harrops-pmd
    VISIT OUR WEBSITE: https://charliesflybox.com/
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About Old Bull/ Young Bull: The Charlie's Fly Box Podcast
Charlie Craven and Max Beauchene discuss fly shop happenings, fly fishing culture, and much more!
Podcast website
HobbiesLeisure

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