Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Object Of Sound in the App
Listen to Object Of Sound in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsMusic
Object Of Sound

Object Of Sound

Podcast Object Of Sound
Podcast Object Of Sound

Object Of Sound

Sonos
add
Object Of Sound brings you in tune with the music shaping our culture today. Hosted by poet and critic Hanif Abdurraqib, each episode blends the eclectic curati... More
MusicMusic InterviewsNewsEntertainment NewsArtsPerforming Arts
Object Of Sound brings you in tune with the music shaping our culture today. Hosted by poet and critic Hanif Abdurraqib, each episode blends the eclectic curati... More

Available Episodes

5 of 62
  • The Sound of Where You Come From (feat. Angélica Negrón)
    What is the sound of where you come from? Is it a particular song you remember from your childhood? Maybe it’s a collection of remembered sounds from your first home—a train that passed nearby, or the wildlife that would sing at night. Maybe it’s the first song that you ever really connected to, the one that first made you feel like you belonged. In this special episode, we’re exploring this question from many perspectives. Hanif speaks to composer and multi-instrumentalist Angélica Negrón, whose work is deeply invested in these questions of sound, home, and belonging. Plus we hear from Hanif’s friends, and from you, our listeners, about what ‘the sound of where I come from’ means to you. For the playlist of songs curated for this episode, head over to https://www.mixcloud.com/sonos/ Music in this episode:O-H-I-O - Ohio PlayersLetter Home - Defiance, OhioFindlay, Ohio 1968 - Indigo GirlsCuyahoga - R.E.M.Cleveland Is The City - Bone Thugs-N-HarmonyLook At Miss Ohio - Gillian Welch Show Notes:In this episode, you heard: 1) La Nueva Ciudad, by Balún, 2) El Colapso by Angélica Negrón and 3) an excerpt from Sembrar & Pasajero, performed live by Angélica Negrón at The Greene Space as part of her variety show, El Living Room. Check out more of her work at https://www.angelicanegron.com/ and on instagram at @little_miss_echo. For photos of the Object of Sound Room from On Air: The Podcast Experience, check out experiencepodcasts.com. Credits:This show is produced by work by work: Scott Newman, Jemma Rose Brown, Kathleen Ottinger, Schuyler Swenson, and by Hanif Abdurraqib. The show is mixed by Sam Bair. Extra gratitude to Joe Dawson and Saidah Blount at Sonos. 
    3/31/2023
    31:09
  • The Listening Lounge: The Sound of Where You Come From
    Imagine walking inside a room that was made for fans of this show. We've teamed up with the first-ever immersive podcast experience happening Feb 23-26 at Wythe Hotel in Williamsburg Brooklyn to make it happen. Flip through original vinyl and artifacts from the show, add your selects to a living playlist, and if you're lucky, run into Hanif in the room! All the details are available at bit.ly/oos-experience
    2/16/2023
    2:30
  • This Year In Music (feat. Kelela, Sam Sanders, & Santigold)
    Welcome to our first ever year end special, ‘This Year In Music with Hanif Abdurraqib.’ December is the perfect time to look back on all the incredible music that has been released over the past year: the songs that moved us to dance, and the songs that helped us endure. In this hour-long deep dive, we'll review the musical highlights of 2022 and make predictions about the future of music in 2023 together with special guests Kelela, Sam Sanders, and Santigold.Credits:This show is produced by work by work: Scott Newman, Jemma Rose Brown, Kathleen Ottinger, Rhiannon Corby and by Hanif Abdurraqib. The show is mixed by Sam Bair. Extra gratitude to Edwin Ochoa and Jason Saldanha and the team at PRX and of course, Joe Dawson and Saidah Blount at Sonos.
    12/9/2022
    50:32
  • Future Facing Sound (feat. Fatoumata Diawara)
    In Mali, where Fatoumata Diawara was raised, it is common for women to sing, but much rarer for women to play an instrument. As a result, Fatoumata—who is one of the first, if not the first woman guitarist in all of Mali—has developed a self-taught, intuitive guitar playing style that is entirely her own. “This way of playing, it's me,” says Fatoumata. “It represents my fight as a musician, as an African, and as a lady on stage.” In this episode of Object of Sound, Fatoumata talks to Hanif about how she discovered her calling as a musician, and the exciting ways that she is fusing the traditional music of her homeland with Western influences on her third studio album, out next year. Hanif closes the episode with a selection of blues and folk music from Mali. For the playlist of songs curated for this episode, head over to radio.sonos.com. Music In This Week’s Episode: Kalan - Fatoumata DiawaraBassemory - Mamou SidibéLalla - TinariwenKuma - Salif KeitaSabali - Amadou & MariamSarama - Oumou SangaréTongo Barra - Vieux Farka Touré, Khruangbin Credits:This show is produced by work by work: Scott Newman, Jemma Rose Brown, Kathleen Ottinger, Rhiannon Corby, and by Hanif Abdurraqib. The show is mixed by Sam Bair. Extra gratitude to Joe Dawson and Saidah Blount at Sonos.
    12/2/2022
    28:34
  • Celebrating The Last Waltz (feat. Hrishikesh Hirway)
    The night before Thanksgiving, Hanif has a special invented tradition: every year, he makes a batch of cupcakes and watches The Last Waltz—and every year, he finds new things to love about the film. Directed by Martin Scorsese, The Last Waltz is a 1978 concert film documenting the final performance of The Band. To Hanif, the movie is not just a collection of great performances, but a study in exquisite tenderness, and how to say goodbye. Hrishikesh Hirway joins Hanif to discuss the film in this special episode recorded live at On Air Fest LA Annex 2022. For the playlist of songs curated for this episode, head over to radio.sonos.com.  Music In This Week’s Episode: Sip the Wine - Rick DankoDon’t Do It - The BandMy Love - Rick Danko and Richard ManuelDown South in New Orleans - The Band, Bobby CharlesFalse Hearted Lover Blues - Levon HelmTura Lura Lural (That’s an Irish Lullaby) - The Band, Van Morrison All Our Past Times - Rick DankoShowdown at Big Sky - Robbie Robertson Show Notes:This special episode of Object of Sound was recorded live at On Air LA Annex.Check out the clips from the Last Waltz that Hanif shared with Hrishi on stage: the Band performing Caravan with Van Morrison, Helpless with Neil Young, The Weight with the Staples Singers. Plus, the clip of Rick Danko’s interview with Martin Scorsese. Photos from Hanif and Hrishi’s conversation on stage at On Air LA Annex can be found on our instagram, @objectofsound. The artwork for Music from Big Pink inspired Hanif to pick up the Band’s music at his local library. Credits:This show is produced by work by work: Scott Newman, Jemma Rose Brown, Kathleen Ottinger, Rhiannon Corby, and by Hanif Abdurraqib. The show is mixed by Sam Bair. Extra gratitude to Joe Dawson and Saidah Blount at Sonos.
    11/18/2022
    34:59

More Music podcasts

About Object Of Sound

Object Of Sound brings you in tune with the music shaping our culture today. Hosted by poet and critic Hanif Abdurraqib, each episode blends the eclectic curation of freeform radio with artist interviews and textural storytelling, guiding you to a new way of listening. Produced by work x work for Sonos
Podcast website

Listen to Object Of Sound, DJ MAGNUS and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Object Of Sound

Object Of Sound

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Object Of Sound: Podcasts in Family