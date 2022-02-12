The Sound of Where You Come From (feat. Angélica Negrón)

What is the sound of where you come from? Is it a particular song you remember from your childhood? Maybe it’s a collection of remembered sounds from your first home—a train that passed nearby, or the wildlife that would sing at night. Maybe it’s the first song that you ever really connected to, the one that first made you feel like you belonged. In this special episode, we’re exploring this question from many perspectives. Hanif speaks to composer and multi-instrumentalist Angélica Negrón, whose work is deeply invested in these questions of sound, home, and belonging. Plus we hear from Hanif’s friends, and from you, our listeners, about what ‘the sound of where I come from’ means to you. For the playlist of songs curated for this episode, head over to https://www.mixcloud.com/sonos/ Music in this episode:O-H-I-O - Ohio PlayersLetter Home - Defiance, OhioFindlay, Ohio 1968 - Indigo GirlsCuyahoga - R.E.M.Cleveland Is The City - Bone Thugs-N-HarmonyLook At Miss Ohio - Gillian Welch Show Notes:In this episode, you heard: 1) La Nueva Ciudad, by Balún, 2) El Colapso by Angélica Negrón and 3) an excerpt from Sembrar & Pasajero, performed live by Angélica Negrón at The Greene Space as part of her variety show, El Living Room. Check out more of her work at https://www.angelicanegron.com/ and on instagram at @little_miss_echo. For photos of the Object of Sound Room from On Air: The Podcast Experience, check out experiencepodcasts.com. Credits:This show is produced by work by work: Scott Newman, Jemma Rose Brown, Kathleen Ottinger, Schuyler Swenson, and by Hanif Abdurraqib. The show is mixed by Sam Bair. Extra gratitude to Joe Dawson and Saidah Blount at Sonos.